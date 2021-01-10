By David Takaar |

The Nigeria Army yesterday released the list of successful candidates for its Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021 and Direct Short Service Commission 26/2021.

In a statement by the director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Musa, the Army said that the names of the successful candidates had been uploaded to the Nigerian Army Recruitment Portal.

The statement noted: “This is to inform the general public that candidates who were successful at the SSC 47/2021 and DSSC 26/2021 pre-selection examination conducted across the country on 14 November 2020 have been shortlisted and published on the Nigerian Army Recruitment Portal.

“The portal can be accessed on https://.recruitment.army.mil.ng/.ms/shortlisted from 12.00am on 10 January 2021. Candidates who sat for the pre-selection examination are strongly advised to confirm their names and other details from the portal and ensure they are shortlisted before reporting for the Selection Board. Details of items to be carried and other instructions for candidates are contained on the portal.

“Shortlisted candidates for SSC 47/2021 are to report for the Selection Board on 16 January 2021 at Nigerian Army Training Area Falgore, in Kano state. The direction to Falgore is included in the General Instructions to candidates on the portal.

“Shortlisted candidates for DSSC 26/2021 are to report for the Selection Board on 1 February 2021 also at the Nigerian Army Training Area in Falgore Kano State.

“Candidates are to beware of internet fraudsters that may operate other websites to publish names and defraud unsuspecting candidates. Accordingly, candidates are to make sure they only confirm their names from the authentic Nigerian Army Recruitment Portal using https://.recruitment.army.mil.ng/.ms/shortlisted”.