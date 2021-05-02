By Tarkaa David |

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has approved the renaming of the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the North East from Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

The director, army public relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said the change was premised on the fact that the Nigerian Army had made a lot of progress over the years and needed to re-align for better efficiency.

He said following this development, the army Super Camps now reflect the nomenclature of the formations and units followed by the name of the locations they occupy while sub-units are redesigned as Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) followed by the name of their locations.

“All these changes are with immediate effect.” he said.

He said the renaming was in line with the COAS’ vision of having a Nigerian Army that is repositioned to professionally defeat all adversaries in a joint environment.

“It is the belief of the COAS that the complete defeat of insurgency is a process that requires the participation of the entire nation using all elements of national power,” he said.

He assured that the army under his leadership would continue to pursue the path of joint operations in prosecuting the counter-insurgency war.