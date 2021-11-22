The Nigerian Army has renovated blocks of classrooms, an examination hall and the administrative block of the Government Day Secondary School, Okenya in Igalamela/Odolu local government area of Kogi State.

The army also donated desks, exercise books and writing materials to over 95 students of the school and offered free medical services to vulnerable residents of the community and its environs as part of its CIMIC activities for the ongoing ‘’Exercise Enduring Peace’’.

At the commissioning of the building in Okenya at the weekend, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, said the Nigerian Army had over the years been taking deliberate steps in ploughing back to the society hence the cooperation it had received by way of social corporate responsibility.

According to him, “the gesture is in line with my vision to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.”

Represented by the commander of Headquarters, Command Army Records (CARs), Lokoja, Maj. Gen. Okpe William Ali, the COAS said he had ensured that the army pays attention to the non-kinetic aspects of its operations.

“In this respect, the need to ensure that we have a good and cordial relationship with our civil populace and indeed the host communities where we conduct our operations cannot be overemphasised”.

The army boss said the Service in conjunction with other security agencies would curb the criminal activities in the community and ensure the general security of Nigerians.

In his remarks, the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, eulogised the COAS for the impact the army was making as far as the CIMIC activities were concerned, especially in the state.

Represented by his special adviser on education, science and technology, Dr Gabriel Ottah, the governor said education remained critical to the development of any nation.

Earlier, Maj-Gen. James Ataguba, the chief of army standard and evaluation (CASE), who is an indigene of the state, commended the COAS for his gesture towards the community.

Ataguba said, ‘’Prior to the intervention of the Army, a few friends and myself had commenced some works but because of the enormity of the work, the community sought the COAS’ intervention.

‘’Today we are witnessing one of the results of an approval made by the COAS in the last quarter of last year when he gave the directive through the Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs to augment the renovation work at GSS Okenya,’’ he said.