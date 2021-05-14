ADVERTISEMENT

BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Nigeria soldiers have restored normalcy in Bende in Abia State after hoodlums said to number over 100 invaded the police station late Wednesday evening and set it on fire, according to the Nigeria police.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had left the headquarters of Bende local government area barely six hours earlier after a function even as the area is one of those the government had imposed a 6.pm to 6am.

The state police command police public relations officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, disclosed this to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the capital, adding that the town is calm.

Ogbonna said two police operatives were both shot on the leg by the hoodlums, who also set ablaze the station, the generator house and the multipurpose building of the council.

A reliable source in the town, who confirmed to LEADERSHIP that people were moving about their normal businesses in the town, added that the hoodlums freed suspected detainees from the station.

Another source, Okon Akpanika, commercial cyclist added that two vehicles and three motorcycles, including a Highlander jeep belonging to the divisional police officer (DPO) of the station were also burnt.