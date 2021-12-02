Commandant, Nigerian Army College of Logistics, Maj. Gen. Martin Obiora Enendu, has called on Nigerians to take ownership and give support to the military and other security forces to defeat the problem of insecurity in the country.

Enendu stated this at the school of transport and logistics, Lagos State University (LASU), on second distinguished lecture series, tagged: logistics support for national security: role of public and private sectors in perspective.

According to him, the success of security operations is dependent on the efficiency of the logistic support system in place which includes intelligence sharing, and provisions of infrastructures and logistics support, adding that through this process many nations have overcome various degrees of security threats facing them.

“The general feeling amongst a considerable number of Nigerians is that security forces are being catered for by the tax payers money and they should do that job they are been paid to do.”

“While some Nigerians rely on some negative narratives of some errant personnel to refuse to lend any form of support

“We have a clearly mandate that is enshrined in the constitution, so any actions either collectively or individual that is not consistent with the legally mandate must be seen as an aberration. We cannot use some few to undermine our duty to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty.