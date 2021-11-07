The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, has solicited the support of the federal government and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) on the handling of over 17, 000 Boko Haram terrorists and families who recently surrendered to the troops.

Musa who noted that the number of terrorists that have surrendered was so overwhelming that the Borno State government alone cannot handle, said many of the terrorists still in the forest were calling indicating interest to come out.

He made the appeal yesterday during a courtesy visit to the managing director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, at the headquarters of the commission in Maiduguri.

He expressed gratitude to the NEDC, saying that commission’s work and efforts directly or indirectly gave the military success in its operations in the North East.

Musa said those that surrendered comprised combatants, non-combatants, those conscripted against their wish and family members.

He noted that the development was a positive one that remained a source of concern for members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) as their hope to inherit Boko Haram fighters had boomeranged.

Musa said the disturbed ISWAP group had even set up a task force to stop the trend of surrendering, adding that the way those who surrendered were being managed would motivate more of them still in the bush to come out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Theatre Commander said: “From the presidency, minister of defence, chief of defence staff to service chiefs, everyone is putting hands on deck to see that the menace is ended, and we have peace in the North East.”

He lauded the intervention of the NEDC on humanitarian efforts and infrastructure in the region and urged it to extend its intervention to the military barracks, particularly in the rehabilitation of structures and roads to facilitate movement.

Mohammed Alkali lauded the effective role of the military on restoring peace in the region, adding that the improvement in security had enabled the commission to embark on various projects and other non-kinetic support in recovered areas.

Alkali who assured the military of continuous collaboration and support, urged them to sustain the tempo at this critical state of closure of camps in Maiduguri and resettlement of displaced persons back to their ancestral homes.