Nigeria Army has smashed a 4-man kidnapping gang and one ex-convict who had been responsible for various kidnapped cases and other criminal activities in Cross River State.

The army also handed over a cash amount of N2.1m to operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC as exhibit recovered from the criminal suspects who also included sea pirates.

The kidnap gang were suspected to responsible for the kidnap of a popular gospel preacher popularly known as pastor Okoro and collected a huge ransom last year in Calabar.

Speaking at the handing/ taking over ceremony which took place at Ebrutu Cantonment in Calabar yesterday, Commander, Sector 4, Land Component, Operations Delta Safe, Col. Omobo Idoniboye –Obu stated that the arrest was done by the army to keep the state safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words, the army commander said, “following the upsurge of kidnapping, sea piracy and robbery incidents in Calabar and environs, sector 4, OPDS collaborated with other security agencies with a view to checkmate the activities of criminals.

“Today’s occasion is yet another handing/taking over of some suspected kidnappers, sea pirates and armed robbery suspects. These suspects here before you were arrested during the series of operations conducted by the sector between October 10 and 16,this year.”

He said that after thorough investigation, it was revealed that the suspects were involved in kidnapping and armed robbery in the state stressing that some of the suspects were ex-convicts with others who had been in the wanted list of security agencies in the state.

Among the kidnappers and armed robbery suspects handed over to the police authority by the army includes, Ita Oku Ndiyo aged 27, who hails from creek town, Odukpani LGA of Cross River State, 32-year-old Atuo Kenneth Martins, an indigene of Nsufang Etung LGA of the state.

Others include 28-year-old Bassey Effiom Okon alias bull dog (an ex-convict) also from Odukpani LGA, 33-year-old Idang Anwakang aliastallest and several others who robbed one Mr. Jan and Mr. Bobby (Cameroonians) on October 9, and 20, in Ikom LGA of the state.

According to army commander, syndicate admitted to have robbed the Cameroonians of the sum of N4m and CFA181,000. However, upon interrogated by our correspondent, some of the Suspects denied committing the offense claiming to be innocent of the allegations.Items recovered from the suspects include cash, pump action and some cartridges.