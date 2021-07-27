Nigerian Army has adopted simulation technology to build capacity of its personnel to effectively tackle security challenges facing the country.

The chief of army staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya while declaring open the ‘Exercise Lion Heart” at the Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria (LFSCN), said the technology is a force multiplier in line with his vision to have “a Nigeria Army that is repositioned to professionally defeat all adversaries in a joint environment.”

He said the “Exercise Lion Heart” is based on various threats scenarios in terms of insurgency and the other various threats being faced in the country.

The COAS who was represented by the director courses, department of training at the AHQ Brig Gen Ibikunle Ajimobi Ajose assured the centre of his commitment to provide requisite administrative and logistics support to make it a centre of international repute.

He commended the collaboration between the LFSCN, MASA group of France and Bohemia interactive simulation centres.

He said such collaboration had provided the LFSCN access to the trial versions of the MASA Simulation Wargaming for Operational Readiness and Doctrine (SWORD) and the Virtual Battle Space Series 4 (VBS4) software respectively.

“It is therefore imperative for all participants to take this training seriously in order to derive maximum benefit from the exercise, this is in tandem with the provision of continuous leadership development being one of the pillars of my command philosophy.

“To all the participants, consider yourselves lucky to be beneficiaries of the knowledge which will invariably equip you as innovative 21st century commanders in a joint environment,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the director general, LFSCN Major General Felix Omogui said the exercise is aimed at enhancing the capacity of the technical and staff of the centres in military simulation for operational planning and decision-making.

He said the centre, which was established in 2019, has so far conducted two major exercises aimed at sharpening the skills of personnel in the newly acquired simulation software.

“Today’s joint Exercise will enable the Land Forces Simulation Centre and the Defence Centre to further build capacity on the use of MASA (SWORD) software in building exercise scenarios and employment of assets in military operations other than war. It will also enable the two centres to share notes towards developing simulation training for our dear Armed Forces,” he added.