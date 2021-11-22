Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya declared yesterday that the Nigerian Army will eliminate the bandits rather than take them as war prisoners.

The Army chief, who stated this when he visited the Training and Doctrine Command TRADOC and 31 Artillery Brigade in Minna, said he has directed his men to be more resolute and decisive against bandits.

According to him, ” I urge the troops not to relent but to continue to be more resolute and decisive in dealing with the criminals and when we engage criminals and bandits, we are not looking for prisoners of war, we kill them and bring their weapons, that we will continue to do.”

While he stressed that his visit was to ginger the troops, he said his interaction with the troops has enabled him to note their challenges.

He said, “security is never 100 percent but as acknowledged by many there is much improvement and it is the beginning, we are continuing in that drive along with other services, agencies including all other stakeholders.”

The army chief pleaded with Nigerians to provide security agencies with accurate and prompt information in order to prevent criminal acts.

Speaking further on his mission to the Niger formation, he said, “I am in Minna today as part of my operational visits to 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna and TRADOC. As usual when you assume office, you go round to see the troops and interact with them and that is what brought me here. I have gone round almost all the divisions of the Nigerian Army. This is just the continuation.”

Meanwhile, in Bauchi State, gunmen have killed an operative of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) named Raba’u Muhammed Bello in Gamji town of Burra District Ningi local government area.

The gunmen are said to be part of a notorious gang that gunned down Shugaba Sa’adu, a vigilante commander of Gamji town two months ago.

The gunmen have been terrorising inhabitants of the area and neighbouring Jigawa State in recent times.

A resident of Gamji who doesn’t want to be named told LEADERSHIP that the gunmen killed Rabi’u popularly known as Nashabura on Friday at about 10:30 pm.

“The gunmen openly said that they were going to kill him and they succeeded in the same manner they did when they killed his boss, the former commander of the vigilante group in Gamji, Shugaba Sa’adu.

“We live together with them and their parents and all the traditional rulers in this axis know them,” he said.

He explained that the incident was reported at the Ningi Police Division, Palace of Emir of Ningi and the District Head of Burra.

“All the relevant authorities were briefed about the unfortunate incident.”

He lamented that the bandits have connections cutting across low and high placed security agents in the state.

“Some time ago, security personnel in Jigawa State arrested the gunmen over an alleged armed robbery operation in the state.

“However, the gun-men were later reported at the Zone 12 Police Headquarters in Bauchi and our Vigilantes were arrested by the police alleging that they had a hand in the arrest of the bandits in Jigawa,” he said.

Rabiu Muhammed Bello, 36, left behind eight children and two wives.

Police public relations officer SP Mohammed Wakil confirmed the incident.

He said “A team of police from Burra Division were mobilised to the scene and found the dead body of the deceased by a reader road.

“The body was full of multiple bullet wounds both on his head and legs and his brain was completely found on the ground,” he added.

Wakil said that two shells of AK47 bullets were found at the scene of the incident, adding that the attackers went away with his dane gun and handset, a Techno model mobile phone.

In a related development, the commander general of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Dr Usman Mohammed Jahun, has described the passage of the VGN Bill by the House of Representatives as a welcome development in Nigeria’s quest to overcome its security challenges.

Jahun stated this in Abuja while briefing journalists on the bill.

He added that while the bill was passed by the 8th National Assembly, it was not signed into law due to some hitches.

He, therefore, commended members of the House of Representatives for passing the vigilante bill to enhance security in the country.

The VGN commander stated that the bill when signed into law would complement the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in tackling boko haram, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity bedevilling the country.

According to him, officers and men of VGN have over the years been trained on intelligence gathering, security strategies, information and communication technology (ICT) on effective security operations, among others, aimed at strengthening the nation’s security apparatus especially at the grassroots.

The commander stated that the organisation was also collaborating with some universities and other institutions of higher learning with the purpose of improving the education level of its members towards enhancing their activities.

He said VGN has been tackling insurgency in the northern part of the country and assisting state governments in protecting lives and property thereby, complementing efforts of the Police, Army, DSS and other formal security agencies.

Jahun, therefore, used the opportunity to solicit the support of government at all levels in the area of welfare and logistics to further boost the morale of his officers and men in the discharge of their duties.

While reiterating the commitment of VGN towards improved security of lives and property of Nigerians, the commander general stressed the need for all stakeholders to support the government’s efforts aimed at combating insecurity in the country.