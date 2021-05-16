By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has warned its personnel against use of social media to engage military authorities.

The director, army public relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, gave the warning in a statement while responding to reports of soldiers rejecting the proposed Nigerian Army Welfare Housing Scheme (NAWHS).

He said the signatories to the story were fictitious soldiers and urged the general public to disregard the message.

However, a copy of the proposed scheme obtained by LEADERSHIP Sunday confirmed the fears expressed by the soldiers.

Yerima said; “That the signatories who claimed to be writing on behalf of NA soldiers are fictitious names and numbers which are non-existent in the Nigerian Army records.

“That the current Chief of Army Staff met an Army Housing Scheme in the pipeline and constituted a committee to understudy its feasibility and desirability. A questionnaire was subsequently designed by the committee for soldiers to bare their minds on the scheme and to ascertain those who are interested in it. It was still at this stage of administering the questionnaire to soldiers that agent provocateurs seized the moment to demonize the scheme with toxic narratives.

“That members of the Nigerian Army have established mechanisms of responding to administrative issues and resort to social media is not one of them.

“Any personnel caught using social media to engage the authorities will be severely dealt with. It is however curious that a scheme meant to benefit soldiers and families could be so flagrantly twisted in the social media using names and numbers that are alien to the Nigerian Army. The motive for this kind of strange act will ultimately be uncovered.”