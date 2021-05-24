Piqued by the increasing cases of vandalism of railway equipment in some parts of the country, minister of transportation, Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaech has ordered the arrest of buyers of stolen equipment in order to curb the act.

The order is coming as some railway workers recently monitored and arrested two rail track vandals near Kaduna for removing railway tracks as well as bolts and nuts leading to the recent derailment of a Lagos to Zaria bound goods train conveying water pipes.

According to him, “I have told the Nigerian Railway Corporation Managing Director Engr Fidet Okhiria to take necessary action to arrest buyers of vandalized rail equipment so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

Regarding handing over of the operations of Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge railway line to Nigerian Railway Corporation after the completion of the project by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Amaechi said there is a working agreement between the latter and former.

He applauded the communities along the Lagos to Ibadan railway corridor for their cooperation and understanding during the construction of the Lagos to Ibadan rail line.

Amaechi also disclosed that the Oyo State government has agreed to partner with the Federal Government in the provision of access roads to the Ibadan Inland dry port in order enhance evacuation of consignments from Apapa port to the Ibadan dry port.