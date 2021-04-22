BY BODE GBADEBO

Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has asked Governor Dave Umahi, to tackle the insecurity situation in the state instead of hatching a plot to arrest the association’s president, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, for trial.

The Ebonyi group said it was in possession of a audio clip where the state government had asked the security operatives to declare Mr. Oluchchukwu wanted and effect his arrest for trial over a published open letter in a national daily regarding the killings in Effium, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State.

In a statement sent to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, AESID said it ordinarily expected the state government to respond to the said open letter with its own facts or counter proofs, rather than descend “so low to harass security agencies” to declare the leader of the group wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a governance and accountability platform, we in AESID believe that the interest of truth and justice would be best served by truths and nothing but sincerity of purpose especially in managing the lingering Effium war and other communal unrests troubling the very soul of our dear state, not the resort to open or clandestine threats to the lives of Ebonyi citizens like our President willfull elected to not only ask questions and engage leaders in a democracy but even shoulder lots of the burden the government has elected to ignore.

“We urge the security agencies in Ebonyi state to please jettison the rather hasty and irrational reactions cum conclusions of the government but rather focus their strengths and energy in bringing all those causing these delibitating unrests in Effium and indeed, our dear state in general to book.

“We take this stand because we have known our President, Paschal Oluchukwu well enough and his track records are there for all to see.

“Ambassador Paschal is only deeply concerned just like the rest of ordinary Ebonyians that our once very peaceful Ebonyi has turned into a killing field while the government gallivants and prevaricates without seeking open-minded and credible solutions to these myriads of violence and insecurity in our land,” they said.

While demanding for explanation within 24 hours on the allegation of bias in the lingering Effium carnages raised in the open letter, the group said such was necessary for the governor to clear his name and help in restoring peace in Effium and other parts of the state.

“Meantime, it is pertinent at this closing juncture to draw the attention of the Nigerian security apparatchik who were all duly copied the said Open letter to this latest threats and gimmicks of Governor Umahi to silence those calling for accountability in democratic setting.

“The Nigerian government and the whole world should hold Umahi and his agents responsible, should any harm befall our dear capacity President, his family and or relatives including his businesses home and abroad, for we believe at all times that the primary purpose of government is the protection of lives and property of citizens,” they added.