The Kaduna State government has said that the rumoured arrest of the abductors of Greenfield University students was unconfirmed.

In a terse message on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “I have been inundated with calls, messages and emails to confirm if the bandits responsible for the kidnapping of the Greenfield University’s students have been arrested.

“While it is our desire to see this happen by the grace of God, I cannot confirm the story making the rounds, and I have not received any information related to this from security agencies,” Aruwan explained.