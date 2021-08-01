Lautaro Martinez is reportedly open to a move to Arsenal this summer as the striker’s future at Inter Milan has been thrown in doubt.

The Gunners are looking to add a striker to their ranks during the transfer window with Tammy Abraham and Martinez the two standout candidates.

Mikel Arteta’s men have made an inquiry about the Argentinian forward with the Serie A club open to selling their prized asset if their £77million valuation is met.

ADVERTISEMENT

And The Athletic clam that the 23-year-old would be interested in a switch to the Emirates in what would be a ‘straightforward’ deal if Arsenal can agree on a price with the Italians.

Martinez has changed his tune somewhat as it was believed the forward was fully committed to Inter and was not fazed by all the speculation surrounding his future, according to his agent Beto Yaque.

Martinez was linked with a move to Barcelona last summer as Lionel Messi called his international teammate the “complete” striker.

He said: “He’s spectacular.

“He has impressive qualities. You could tell he was going to be a great player and he is showing that.

“He’s very strong, really good one on one, scores a lot of goals and in the area he fights with anyone, holds it up, he can turn, scrap to win it all on his own. He has a lot of quality. He’s very complete.”