A tantalising London derby takes place in game week two of the new Premier League season, as Arsenal and Chelsea face off at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners opened the new campaign with a dismal 2-0 defeat at Brentford last Friday, whereas Thomas Tuchel’s side eased to a 3-0 success over Crystal Palace.4

Chelsea fans need no reminding that their final away game last season ended in a dampening 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, but they had witnessed their side win six and draw two of their previous eight on the road before that and have not lost to Arsenal on a Sunday since the 2008-09 season.

However, Frank Lampard and Tuchel both had no answer to Arteta’s fluid Arsenal in the 2020-21 season, as the Gunners kickstarted their revival with a 3-1 Boxing Day win at the Emirates before Emile Smith Rowe capitalised on Jorginho’s error at Stamford Bridge for a 1-0 win, although Chelsea did prevail 2-1 in the Mind Series earlier this month.

Aubameyang, Willian and Lacazette set to be assessed, while new signing Martin Odegaard will not feature just yet due to visa issues.The home side also remain without Gabriel, Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah through injury.

In two huge boosts to the visitors, new arrival Romelu Lukaku and N’Golo Kante could be given the green light to line up at the Emirates, with the latter aiming to shake off an ankle problem in time to be available.

Meanwhile Jack Grealish scored his first goal for Manchester City as the Premier League champions thrashed Norwich 5-0, while title rivals Liverpool extended their perfect start with a 2-0 victory against Burnley on Saturday.