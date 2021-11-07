Arsenal director Josh Kroenke says the club is not for sale, despite a £1.8bn bid from Daniel Ek, and insists the current owners have big ambitions of their own to bring success back to north London.

Spotify’s Ek wrote to owner Stan Kroenke in May and made the bid, which remains on the table, and in September, Thierry Henry – who backs Ek’s proposed takeover, along with fellow Arsenal legends Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp – told Monday Night Football there had not been a response to the offer.

“To be able to get there, you need to have someone respond on the other side,” Henry said. “It hasn’t happened yet, but we and he is here to stay.”

Asked about that bid by Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves in an exclusive interview ahead of Arsenal’s Super Sunday clash with Watford in the Premier League, Josh Kroenke, son of Stan Kroenke, insisted no bids for the club would be accepted right now and that there are significant plans in place to take the club forward under the current ownership.

“We get bids for the club all the time, from many different parties around the world and that speaks to the strength of the Arsenal,” he said. “It’s a wonderful institution, Arsenal Football Club is a global brand and my only response to anything is the club is not for sale, we’re just getting started.