Arsenal are set to save more than £25.7million following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Barcelona.

The Gabon international, 32, completed a free transfer to the Catalan giants on deadline day after being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and dropped two months ago.

Arsenal invested £56m on Aubameyang when they signed him from Borussia Dortmund four years ago.

But many Gunners’ supporters were disappointed to see one of the team’s best players leave the club without receiving a transfer fee.

Despite accepting a deal without a transfer fee, the Gunners will now make major savings on Aubameyang’s exit.

Aubameyang was earning £350,000-a-week at the Emirates – £18.2m per year – and still had 17 months remaining on his contract.

That means Arsenal were tied into paying him £25,783,333 between now and the end of his contract in July 2023 had he remained at the club.

Additionally, had they sold him elsewhere in January – there was only notable interest from the Middle East – and recouped a fee, they would have been liable to paying a loyalty bonus. Had Arsenal merely released Aubameyang, they would have been liable to paying up his contract.

But because the player only wanted to move to Barcelona, Arsenal were able to seal an agreement that sees them not having to pay anything to get rid of a player exiled by Mikel Arteta, ensuring the big saving on the club’s accounts.

Aubameyang has signed an 18-month deal with Barcelona and while it’s unclear at this stage how much he will earn next season, it’s understood to be much less.

Indeed, according to BBC Sport, the Spanish outfit could only offer Aubameyang £1.6m in wages between now and the rest of the season – £320,000-a-month.

Barcelona are still recovering from a severe financial crisis – which saw them lose Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain – and need Aubameyang to fire them up the table.

Xavi’s side are currently fifth in La Liga, one point behind Atletico Madrid in fourth.