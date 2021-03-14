…as Chelsea frustrated by Leeds stalemate

Arsenal will battle Tottenham Hotspur for the North London derby in of the stand out Premier League fixtures of the weekend at the Emirates Stadium today.

Arsenal are currently 10th in the table, having picked up just 38 points from 27 matches this season, while Tottenham occupy seventh, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

Arsenal will enter Sunday’s contest off the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Olympiacos in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie, which has placed them in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals.

Like Arsenal, Spurs will enter Sunday’s North London derby off the back of a positive result in the Europa League, with Harry Kane scoring twice in a 2-0 home success over Dinamo Zagreb.

Arsenal lead the overall head-to-head record between these two teams, winning 82 times to Tottenham’s 66, while there have also been 54 draws throughout history.

As mentioned, Spurs have won three of the last five meetings in all competitions, including the last two in the Premier League, triumphing 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in December.

Meanwhile, Chelsea missed a chance to cement their place in the Premier League’s top four as Leeds held them to a frustrating 0-0 draw yesterday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had plenty of chances but couldn’t deliver the knockout blow in a hard-fought clash at Elland Road.

The Blues remain in fourth place and fifth-placed West Ham are just three points behind them with two games in hand as the race to qualify for the Champions League looks set to go down to the wire.

Tuchel is now unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.