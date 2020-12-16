Pep Guardiola says Arsenal will not find a better manager than Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has come under fire after a run of five Premier League games without a win that has left Arsenal 15th in the table, just five points above the relegation places.

But Guardiola has urged the club to keep faith with his former Manchester City assistant and says he is confident the Spaniard will turn things around at the Emirates.

“Arsenal doesn’t have a better manager that leads this club — in this year and the next — that is better than him,” said Guardiola.

“I don’t have to publicly give my support because he has it and he knows that he has it. He’s one of the best managers I’ve ever worked with, of course, and seen directly.

“I’m pretty sure he will turn over and will do it like everyone expects. But sometimes when a club comes from not a good period, sometimes it needs time.

“I would say [if I was] part of the board at Arsenal, I will not have any doubts about his quality and capacity to put Arsenal in the place like Arsenal deserves to be.”

Arsenal technical director Edu also threw his support fully behind Arteta, saying there was no internal talk about a managerial change amid calls for stability.

In quotes appearing in The Mirror, Edu said: “I think the club needs stability right now, we have faced so many changes. It is not about Edu, Mikel, it is about stability. Now is the time to try and be a stable club in the old sense – externally and internally, we need that.

“Since we arrived here we have been changing, changing, changing, now is time to be stable and together at the same time.”