Mesut Ozil says he will be a “Gunner for life” after completing his free transfer from Arsenal to Fenerbahce.

The 32-year-old former Germany midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Turkish side.

Ozil, 32, spent seven-and-a-half years at Arsenal after joining from Real Madrid in 2013 for a then-club record fee of £42.5 million and went on to win the FA Cup three times. He also helped the club reach the Carabao Cup final in 2018 and the Europa League final in 2019, as well as making 184 Premier League appearances.

Despite being Arsenal’s highest-paid player on a contract worth £350,000-a-week, Ozil saw his playing time limited under Arteta and he was not included in the squad registered to play in the 2020-21 Premier League and Europa League.

“It is difficult for me to put into words the love I feel for the club and the fans,” Ozil said in an open letter.

“How could I possibly describe eight years of gratitude in a single letter?

“I will be a Gunner for life – no doubt about that.”

He added: “Arsenal is a club of class and prestige, something that I felt every time I walked on to the pitch.

“Players, staff and management always come and go – but the club’s values and fans will remain forever.

“The principles of class, respect and dignity must never be forgotten. It is the responsibility of every single person from the club to make sure they carry out their job in the name of these values.”