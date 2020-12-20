By Blessing Bature- Akpakpan |

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has honoured Artec Practice Ltd, a Nigerian firm of professional architects and project managers, with a professional Award of Excellence.

The award, presented at the NIS 2020 Service Merit Award dinner held in Abuja, is in recognition of the firm’s architectural ingenuity as well as exceptional professional efficiency exhibited during the construction of the Data Communication and Control Centre of the Service.

While receiving the award, managing principal of artec practice Ltd, Arc.Taofik Popoola said, “We at Artec Practice Ltd are highly elated to be so professionally recognised by a high-profile organisation like the Nigeria Immigration Service. It is a massive endorsement of our professional distinction and attention to details as a firm of professional architects and project managers. The award is a challenge for us to continue to innovate so as to sustain and improve on our professional service delivery to our teeming clients. We will therefore not rest on our laurel.”

In 2018, Artec Practice Limited bagged the global ISO 9001:2015 Certification in recognition of its operational, management and organisational effectiveness which aligns with international best practices.

Artec was awarded the certification by the internationally-acclaimed DQS, a Germany-based Management Systems Solutions organisation that certifies organisations and operates through over 80 offices in 60 countries worldwide.

To attain DQS’ certification, the certifying organisation will evaluate an organisation’s practices against its internal expectations, to identify good practices and possible shortcomings in the organisation’s processes.

Upon confirmation of high compliance of such an organisation with the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) processes, DQS will subsequently certify it.

Also in September 2015, Artec Practice Ltd bagged the global ISO 9001:2008 certification in confirmation of its exceptional professional competence.