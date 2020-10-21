Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has excluded Mesut Ozil from Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad submitted to the league body yesterday.

The decision means the club’s highest-paid player, who earns £350,000 ($453,000) a week, will not be able to play again for Arsenal until early February, 2012.

The German played his final ever game for the club, where he spent the past seven years following his move from Real Madrid in 2013.

Premier League rules states that Arsenal must submit their 25-man squad by 2pm BST (9am ET) on Tuesday and it must include a maximum of 17 non-homegrown players over the age of 21.

Arteta has 19 to choose from, however, due to the club’s failure to move on some fringe players during the summer transfer window, two senior stars can’t be registered to play during the first half of the season.

And Ozil and centre-back Sokratis have been informed they will not make the squad. The decision comes just a week after both were also left out of the squad for the Europa League group stages.

Speaking about his decision not to include the senior pair in his plans for the Europa League, which gets underway on Thursday night when Arsenal visited Rapid Vienna, Arteta said: “I wanted to tell them face to face”.

“I explained the reason and it was really difficult for me to tell them that, but this is the restriction and rules and they have to respect that decision and try to train the best possible way and assist the team.”