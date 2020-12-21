For failing to release two nephews of Prince Arthur Eze on its order, an Abuja High Court headed by Justice S.B. Belgore, has issued a “notice of consequence of disobedience to order of the court” against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Mohammed Umar Abba.

The court had on December 9, 2020 ordered the immediate release of Princes Olisa Eze and Onyeka Eze. But last Friday. the court was told by their lawyer that they were still in EFCC custody. The detainees through their lawyer, Barrister Anthony O. Okpalah, had on December 9 secured an “enrolment order on infringement of fundamental human rights” between Princes Olisa Eze and Onyeka Eze, the EFCC and Prince Arthur Eze.

Following the none release of the detainees, Okpalah approached the court and secured a “notice of consequence of disobedience to order of the court” against the EFCC boss. Consequently, the order of the court was served on him last Friday, 18th December.

According to the “Sheriffs and Civil Process Act Notice of Consequence of Disobedience to Order of the Court” served the EFCC boss, the court said that unless he obeys the December 9 order for the immediate release of the detained nephews of Prince Arthur Eze, he will be “guilty of contempt of the court and will be liable to be committed to prison.”

Princes Olisa Eze and Onyeka Eze have been detained since November 11 by the EFCC. Giving the enrolment order “in the matter of application for redress by the applicants for infringement of their fundamental human rights”, between Prince Olisa Eze and Onyeka Eze (the applicants) and EFCC and Prince Arthur Eze, referred to as respondents in the application, the judge also ordered the immediate unfreezing of all the applicants’ bank accounts.

The order for their immediate release from EFCC custody and the unfreezing of their accounts was based on the motion which was filed by Okpalah with Motion Number M12891/2020 and dated 9th December, 2020 in the High Court of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Apo. Based on the motion, Justice Belgore ordered that the 1st applicant be admitted on bail in the sum of N10milion and a surety in the same amount.

The surety, according to the order, must be a civil servant residing within the FCT. In the order signed by Justice Belgore, the EFCC was directed to unfreeze immediately, all the accounts of the applicants hitherto frozen by the commission.

Princes Olisaebuka Eze and Onyeka Eze, both sons of Arthur Eze’s late brother, Alfred Eze, were arrested by the officials of the EFCC on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 as a result of an application filed by Prince Arthur Eze’s lawyer, Chief Duro Adeleye (SAN) to the anti-graft body.

They have been in the EFCC custody for 47 days without any proven case of impropriety against them. Olisa and Onyeka Eze are reported to have stayed with Arthur Eze for decades and had successfully managed some of his businesses without any records or account of financial mismanagement or misappropriation until the current crisis in the family