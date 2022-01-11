Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday convicted and sentenced an artisan, Wasiu Kareem, to two and half years Imprisonment for Unlawful dealing in 25 grams of Heroin.

Justice Faji jailed 41 years old man after he found him guilty of a one count charge of unlawful dealing in the hard drugs brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan had in the cause of the trial called one witness, tendered the convict’s confessional statement and the seized drugs.

The lawyer had also told the court that the NDLEA operatives had arrested the convict, a resident of 9, Fagbemiro Street, Mushin, Lagos, on October 9, 2021.

Aernan claimed that the convict was arrested at a place called Seaside in Idiaraba, Mushin, where he was peddling the banned substance.

The offence, according to NDLEA, is contrary to and punishable under Section 11(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

At the end of trial, Justice Faji convicted him as charged.

The defence counsel, Mrs Bolanle Kolawole, in her allocutus, pleaded with the court to temper Justice with mercy in his sentence, as her client is a first time offender.

Kolawole told the court that her client has learnt his lesson and became remorseful since he was arrested on October 9, 2021.

But Justice Faji after listening to the lawyer’s plea, sentenced the convict to two and a half Imprisonment without option of fine.