The coalition of artisans and other bodies under the umbrella of Omitutun Coalition Movement have declared their support for the success of Governor Seyi Makinde’s second term project ahead of the 2023 election.

The coalition, with over 40 artisan associations gathered on Thursday at the Film Theater of Oyo State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Ibadan to discuss strategies towards the 2023 elections, especially on how to mobilize their members across the state for the success of the project.

The Oyo State President of Artisans, Alhaji Mogaji Kamarudeen Salawudeen, who led the coalition, stated that no administration in the state had ever achieved the level of development that residents have experienced within the last two years of the Seyi Makinde-led administration.

Kamarudeen hinted that members had heaved a financial sigh of relief as they pay less to educate their children from primary school to tertiary institutions, to access quality healthcare, adding that they now have a secured environment devoid of violence.

He added that the massive employment opportunities that Governor Makinde provided for the youths had also added to financial empowerment as well as savings which in turn benefited artisans engagement in the state.

