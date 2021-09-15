Federal Government has been advised to promote and develop the Nigerian entertainment industry to boost its revenue generation.

United Kingdom based Nigerian-artiste, Mr Busayo Osakuade, who gave the advice said the industry has the proclivity of propelling the country’s foreign earnings that can help in turning around the country’s debilitating economy.

The Afao- Ekiti born afro-beat star also said many Nigerian youths engaging in internet fraud and other criminal activities could have been gainfully engaged in entertainment, if government had made the sector attractive.

The mechanical engineer turned musician spoke in Ado Ekiti during an interactive session with journalists on how best to develop the Nigeria’s entertainment industry to discover talents and nurture them to stardom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the decadence in the sector, Osakuade expressed displeasure about how some artistes were not honouring their contracts with record labels.

He stated that the judicial system is also causing indulgence in breach of contracts, as it takes an awful long time to entertain cases emanating from such criminal act