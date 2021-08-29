The Bauchi zonal office of the National Arts and Culture Commission says it has started consultation across the 20 local government areas of the state to perfect plans to host a traditional sports festival, aimed at promoting cultural activities.

Mr Mohammed Bello, the executive officer in the commission, who spoke yesterday in Bauchi, said the proposed cultural festival would hold after the 2021 farming season.

He said the choice of timing of the festival was to enable mass participation in the event.

Bello said the commission had engaged stakeholders across all the 20 local government areas on the programme.

He said events to be featured at the festival include traditional wrestling, archery, egg and sack race, among others.

“The commission is planning a traditional sports festival in the state, already consultation is going on with stakeholders across the state. The commission would also kick start a football competition through its football academy which consists of the junior and senior players”,, he said.

Bello said the players will compete in two categories, including children and youth during the holiday period.

He said the essence was to prepare and nurture young talents, adding that “Most of the players are young talented children around the neighbourhood and we have already identified about 40 of them in the academy,” he said.

Bello who regretted that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected lots of cultural activities lined up by the commission, but hoped that things will be better.