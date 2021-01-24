ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Worried by the frequent road accidents and the difficulty in identifying victims, the Association of Rights and Welfare of Passengers in Nigeria (ARWPAN) has called for proper protection of passengers before embarking on road trips.

Speaking at the association’s annual general meeting in Abuja over the weekend, national vice president of the association, Chief Solomon Kpomah said the association is determined to ensure that issues of proper identification, care and tracing of victims of accidents are addressed.

On how to achieve this, Kpomah said the association will deploy all its members to motor packs, across the country.

He further said having members in a all states, local government areas of the country will go along way in achieving this target.

Meanwhile, the board chairman of the association, Engr Tina Onojeghuo said, “ARWPAN was established to be a vehicle meanly: intended to give the ‘passengers a voice for their right from the various transport provider who serve over 60 million passengers daily.”

“The benefit for passengers and the government is in three: human benefits, economic benefits and social benefits.”

Speaking further, she said on “human benefit, the association aims to identify passengers to their family compound in their various towns and villages and to inform their families of their victims, in case of accident death or alive.

“On social benefits, the association aims at discouraging the use of any kind of hard drugs and alcoholic drinks before driving.

“On economic benefits, passengers will pay the lowest denomination for their right in Nigeria.”