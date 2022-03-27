President Muhammadu Buhari has oftentimes been criticized for being aloof to party matters. However recent crisis in the All Progressive Congress ( APC) and the timely intervention of the President has shown he is interested in the survival of the party.

The president showed leadership and brought the party back from the brink of implosion.

First, after the unsuccessful attempt at leadership change of the APC and the commentaries by some of the governors, the President warned party members to refrain from comments that will further divide the party.

After that, the president from London sent a letter to the chairman of the progressive governors’ forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu for the governors to allow Mai Mala Buni to conduct the national election. The governors and other leaders of the party heeded the president’s admonition.

Ahead of the National convention, the president this week went on a fence-mending mission to unite the party. He met with the different power blocs in the party.

On Wednesday, the president with the progressive governors’ forum. After the meeting, the governor pledged they will support whoever President Buhari supports in their national convention slated for Saturday. They also pledged to support any process that would lead to a consensus.

The governors all restated their commitment to working together to ensure that the convention takes place on March 26.

Bagudu further explained that they also agreed to support all the decisions that were taken by the Caretaker Committee, both acting as a working committee and acting with the donated powers given to it by the National Executive Committee.

Also later that night, President Buhari met with the aspirants for the chairmanship position.

The meeting was in furtherance of genuine efforts to ensure a rancor-free and successful National Convention of the party coming up on Saturday.

All those aspiring for the National Chairmanship position attended the meeting.

On Thursday, the president met with APC National Assembly leadership at the State House.

He urged leaders and members of APC to channel their energies into improving the fortunes of the party in the forthcoming elections and avoid squabbling that easily distracts and creates disharmony.

President Buhari reminded members of the proximity of the election dates set by INEC, admonishing that positions should be harmonized with a bigger picture of winning elections and providing good governance.

President Buhari told the lawmakers that a zoning template was produced and adopted by the party after wide consultations to ensure that the leadership was reflective of the diversity in unity while representing various dynamic interests.

On Thursday night, President Buhari hosted founding Fathers of the APC to a dinner at the Presidential Villa.

The dinner was to show his appreciation to the critical stakeholders for their continued support, understanding, and cooperation with his administration as well as keeping faith with the goals and ideals of the governing party for national salvation.

The engagement was also in furtherance of genuine efforts by the Nigerian leader at ensuring rancor-free and successful National Convention of the party coming up on Saturday.

In attendance were the first Interim chairman of the party Chief Bisi Akande, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr. Ogbomnaya Onu, Rochas Okorocha, Ibrahim Shekarau, and Aliyu Magatakarda Wamako.

Others are Governors Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, Aminu Bello Masari, Rotimi Amaechi, Chairman, Caretaker, and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party Mai Mala Buni and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha.