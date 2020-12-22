By Our Editors

Oil palm used to be the main stay of the economy of the then Eastern Region which has now been split into nine states. Since hydrocarbon was discovered in commercial quantity in the zone that used to be the home base of the perennial crop, its relevance in the economic activity of the country has been greatly down played to the extent that a country that used to be a net exporter of this produce is now a net importer even for domestic use.

Experts point out that the price of a barrel of palm oil competes very favourably with the price of a barrel of crude oil and yet there seem to be a deliberate lack of interest in harnessing this cash crop which, like crude oil, when cracked can yield a lot of derivatives that can be harnessed to improve revenue earnings from that sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is in realisation of the bounteous potentials of this crop that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is reworking the framework on lending to tree crops with emphasis on oil palm. This much was confirmed by a spokesperson of the National Palm Producers Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Mr Alphonsus Inyang, who also said that it takes up to three years to produce a viable palm tree.

This may seem a long term investment but when it starts to yield, it can last for up to 40 years. This ought to be enough attraction for high networth investors. This is not the case at the moment. That may explain why the CBN is stepping in to galvanise investment attraction in that direction. Presently, NPPAN members are largely small holder farmers who produce 80 percent of the total volume of palm oil in Nigeria while the big players produce the balance of 20 percent.

Also, the total number of hectares of plantations in Nigeria is under 700,000 while Indonesia leads the pack with 12 million hectares followed by Malaysia with eight million hectares. The curious aspect of this narrative is that these two countries picked their first seedlings from Nigeria. Now, and sadly too, the country is importing palm oil and its derivatives from these Asians countries. Nigeria is number five in the world with 1.5 percent of the world production which is just over one million metric tons per annum. That narrative is about to change as the CBN is set to replicate the revolution in rice and maize production also in the palm oil sector.

The major reason for the low production is the ageing plantations and the lack of investments from private players and governments at all levels in the crop. The oil palm sector has created over five million jobs across the different layers of the value chain and the association plans to collaborate with other interest groups to develop 250,000 new hectares of plantations across the country per year from 2021 wet season in order to conserve foreign exchange wasted in importing the produce.

Agriculture of which the oil palm sector is a key stakeholder holds the future in the economic diversification policy driven by the CBN. Its prosperity potential for Nigeria can be gleaned from this breakdown of how it can hold its own in the country as a high revenue-yielding crop that can also make its own contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

It is a fact that one oil palm tree generates N1 million in 40 years and there are 143 of them in one hectare which translates to N143 million per hectare per lifespan. If we have one million hectares which the association claims it has the capacity to do within two years given all the necessary support, it will be N143 million multiplied by one million hectares. Do the math yourself and see what the nation is denying itself.

It is on record that oil palm is the most prolific seed oil in the world producing 20 times over soybeans per hectare. One hectare is primed to generate up to N3 million profit per year after three years of planting.

We are enamoured by the disclosure that 24 states have comparative advantage in the production of oil and if each of them can make available 100,000 hectares per year for plantation development, Nigeria can announce her arrival in the sector.

NPPAN is upbeat about what it is capable of doing to restore the glory of this sector and make it as important as hydrocarbon if not more by virtue of the fact that it is a renewable resource.

As a newspaper, we encourage investors to see the oil palm sector as a high-yielding virgin sector with a lot of potentials and waiting to be exploited. On the part of the association, we commend their effort so far to keep the sector healthy and rearing to go. All that is required, in our view, is for investors both public and private to take advantage of this opportunity that beckons. We commend ongoing moves by the CBN to attract investments in the sector. It is something worth doing.