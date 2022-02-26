Premising its action on the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday shifted the 2023 general elections from February 18 to February 25, 2023.

This confirms an exclusive report by our sister publication, LEADERSHIP Friday, penultimate Friday that the electoral body might shift the 2023 general polls if President Buhari signs the electoral bill sent to him by the National Assembly after February 22, 2022.

After much dilly-dally and keeping the political class in suspense, the president eventually signed the bill into law on Friday February 25, 2022.

His assent to the bill prompted INEC to hold an emergency meeting yesterday, after which it announced the new dates for the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission had in its previous timetable slated the presidential and National Assembly polls for February 18, 2023.

But with the adjusted the timetable, the presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on February 25, 2023, while the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections are slated for March 11, 2023.

Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this yesterday during a presentation of the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections, also noted that the governorship elections will be held on March 11, 2023.

Immediately after the 2019 general elections, INEC, which is the electoral umpire empowered by law to fix dates of elections, had scheduled the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections for February 18, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Section 28 (1) of the Electoral Bill 2022, INEC is required to issue a notice of election not later than 360 days before the day appointed for an election.

INEC had already scheduled the 2023 presidential and National Assembly election for February 18, 2023.

However, the INEC chairman said the commission could not release the detailed “Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the General Election” as it normally would because of the pending enactment of the Electoral Act 2022.

Yakubu said the president’s assent was historic, being the fourth time since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in May 1999 that the Electoral Act was repealed and re-enacted.

He noted that the 1998 and1999 elections were administered by transitional decrees until the 2001 Electoral Act was passed into law.

He stated, “Then the Act was repealed and re-enacted as the Electoral Act 2002 which was in turn repealed and re-enacted in 2006, 2010 and now we have the 2022 Electoral Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You may recall that in 2017, the commission decided to establish fixed dates for general elections in Nigeria.

“This decision was based on our determination to create certainty in the electoral calendar and to enable all stakeholders in the electoral process (the electoral commission, political parties, and candidates, security agencies, observers, the media, etc.) to prepare adequately for elections.”

By that decision, Prof Yakubu said the presidential and National Assembly elections shall hold on the third Saturday of February of each general election year, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections shall follow two weeks later.

He noted that the Electoral Act 2022, together with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), form the legal basis for conducting all elections in Nigeria.

Yakubu said the Electoral Act provides strict timelines for the implementation of electoral activities based on the date of the General Election.

“One of the significant timelines is the publication of Notice of Election not later than 360 days before the day appointed for holding an election which has now lapsed for the 2023 General Election,” he said.

Consequently, he said the commission has decided to adjust the dates of the 2023 general election to ensure compliance with the provisions of the new law.

Accordingly, he said, “The Presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday 25th February 2023 while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold two weeks later on Saturday 11th March 2023.

“With this adjustment, the 2023 General Election is now 363 days away.”

Under the law, he said there are critical time bound activities from the publication of notice of election to the conduct of polls which form the timetable and schedule of activities for elections.

He listed some of the critical activities and their dates of implementation are as follows: “Publication of Notice of Election – Monday 28th February 2022. Conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them – Monday 4th April 2022 to Friday 3rd June 2022.

“Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online portal for Presidential and National Assembly election – 9.00 am on Friday 10th June 2022 to 6.00 pm on Friday 17th June 2022.

“Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online nomination portal for Governorship and State Assembly elections – 9.00 am on Friday 1st July 2022 to 6.00 pm on Friday 15th July 2022.

“Commencement of Campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly election – Wednesday 28th September 2022. Commencement of Campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – Wednesday 12th October 2022.

“Last day of the campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly elections – midnight on Thursday 23rd February 2023. Last day of the campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – midnight on Thursday 9th March 2023.”

Speaking further, he said the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election will be circulated to the media at the end of this briefing.

Yakubu added that the soft copies will also be uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms immediately.

He continued: “In addition, the Notice of Election will be published in our offices in all the States of the Federation as required by law on Monday 28th February 2022.

“With the coming into force of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission will work assiduously to conclude and publish new Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections that are consistent with the Act.

“These Regulations and Guidelines as well as Manuals issued by the Commission are all part of the legal regulatory framework for elections.”

The INEC helmsman said their timely publication will enable all stakeholders in the electoral process to become conversant with their provisions as they prepare for the 2023 General Election.

He further stated: “On this note, I wish to remind stakeholders, especially the political parties, of their responsibility to adhere strictly to the timelines in this Timetable and Schedule of Activities, as well as all other timelines established by the Commission.

“It is necessary that all political parties comply with the extant legal framework, ensure proper organisation and management of party primaries and the nomination of qualified candidates in order to prevent unnecessary litigations and rancour.”

Political Parties Pledge Support For Commission To Deliver Credible Polls

Meanwhile, following the release of the adjusted timetable for the 2023 general election by INEC, the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) said they are ready to work with the commission for a peaceful and transparent election.

IPAC which noted that the electoral umpire has shown readiness for the polls, saying the political parties are ready for a peaceful and transparent election in 2023.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday last night, IPAC chairman, Yabagi Sani stated that the umbrella body of all political parties in the country is delighted with the new development.

He said, “As you are aware, the new law requires INEC to issue notice for the election on or before 360 days. Now, the commission has pushed the election by one week because of the delay in signing the electoral act by the President.

“So, political parties are ready in terms of preparedness. We commend INEC for acting promptly. We are here to ensure a huge success of this exercise.

“IPAC once again want to assure INEC that we will corporate fully so that we succeed on this task of ensuring peaceful and transparent election”.

Tightrope For APC Over 2 Conventions Within 3 Months As INEC Fixes Primaries For April 4-June 3

Meanwhile, with the release of the adjusted timetable for the 2023 general election, which slated primary elections for political parties, including the resolution of disputes arising from them, to hold from April 4 to June 3, 2022, the All Progressives Congress would have to tread a tightrope between its national convention to elect party leaders billed for March 26 and the national convention for the presidential primary to pick its presidential candidate within three months.

Leaders of the governing party would have deal with a difficult situation of considering carefully the cost effectiveness of holding two national conventions within a short space of time or decide to combine the two selection processes in one convention

The APC had last Monday announced the postponement of it national convention earlier slated for February 26 to March 26.

In a letter dated February 21, 2022, addressed to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the party yesterday said the latest notice supersedes its notice of a national convention earlier sent to INEC.

The party cited its zonal congresses billed to hold this Saturday, March 26, 2022, as reason for shifting the national convention, just as it urged INEC to mobilise its officials to monitor the congresses.

Party stakeholders had kicked against the postponement of the national convention, declaring that the planned zonal congressed scheduled by the party was unconstitutional.

As prominent party chieftain told LEADERSHIP Sunday that INEC’s decision to fix the primary elections for April 4-June 3, 2022 may work favourably for top members of the party who had been insisting that election of national chairman and NWC members should hold simultaneously with the presidential primaries.

“Recall that some top members of the party had been insisting that there should be just one convention for elections of national chairman and NWC members and the presidential primaries. This is a fertile ground for them to put a strong argument that collapsing the election of party officials and the presidential primary in one national convention would be cost effective,” the party chieftain who did not want his name in print said.

Atiku Visits Obasanjo, Says I Will Pick PDP Ticket

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying he is confident of winning the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku who arrived at Obasanjo’s Penthouse located within the precinct of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at about 10:10 AM went into a closed door session with the former president.

Fielding questions from journalists after emerging from the closed door meeting with his elsewhere boss, Atiku said the only legitimate means through which Nigerian youths can retire the older generation from politics is to compete for all elective positions in the 2023 general election, rather than seeking to deny older generation of politicians their constitutional rights to vie for elective positions, including the presidency.

The Turaki Adamawa who was the PDP presidential candidate during the year 2019 general elections expressly declared that the electoral field is as open to desiring youths in Nigeria to “compete” as every other free market in the country.

Though he maintained a sealed lips on what was discussed during the about an hour-long meeting, the former vice president however jocularly said, “I came to see my boss.

“We will let you know when I declare, we will give a formal announcement. Have I ever failed to get the ticket? Let the youths compete with the elders. It is a competition. It is democracy,” he stated.

Atiku later proceeded to the palace of Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Ake, Abeokuta where he reminisced on his relationship with people of Ogun State and Egbaland in particular.

Although Atiku did not disclose his political ambition at the palace, the revered monarch prayed that God would grant him his heart desires.