No doubt, the cost of governance in the country is astronomically high no thanks to a large number of government agencies duplicating the same function.

It is instructive to note that In 2011, the then President Goodluck Jonathan set up the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies, under the Chairmanship of Mr. Steve Oronsaye.

The Oronsaye Committee turned in an 800-page report to President Jonathan after eight weeks of its assignment. It had far-reaching recommendations on MDAs that should be scraped, those to be merged and those to become self-funding, thereby freeing funds for the much-needed capital projects across the country.

The committee had put the number of federal government parastatals, commissions, and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) in the country at 541.

From the committee’s recommendations, the number of statutory agencies should be reduced from the current 263 to 161.

However, the Jonathan administration didn’t implement the report before leaving office. The report was gathering dust on the shelves and the National Assembly kept approving the creation of new agencies.

Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered that the White Paper on the report, be dusted up and implemented as one of the steps to reduce governance cost in the face of plummeting revenue occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 and its attendant effect on global oil price volatility.

Indeed, the move was generating controversies as labor unions are kicking that the implementation of the report will result in job losses across the country.

The government is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. Implement the report for efficient delivery of good governance with some attendant job losses or jettison the report and have over-bloated civil service. Something has to give.

However, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has assured the public that the merger and scrapping of MDAs, will not lead to job losses.

On Thursday, the government took the bull by the horn by inaugurating two sub-committees on the report in Abuja.

One of the committees is on the implementation of the government’s White Paper on restructuring and rationalization of Federal corporations, agencies, and commissions.

The other is on the review of new corporations, agencies, and commissions created after the submission of the report on restructuring.

The Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha during the inauguration of the committees lamented that the inability to implement the Steve Oransanye report on restructuring and rationalization of federal government parastatals, agencies and commissions are costing government highly.

Mustapha who was represented by the Head of Civil Service of the federation, Folashade Yemi- Esan said the White Paper on the Oransanye report was issued and published in March 2014 and was followed by the White Paper implementation Committee inaugurated in May 2014.

He, however, said for several reasons, most of which were anchored on political expediency, the White paper not only rejected a large number of the recommendations, it also merely noted an equally greater number of others.

According to him, but again even those accepted were not implemented.

He said Nigeria has continued to suffer under a daily increasing weight of a high cost of governance underpinned by high personnel and overhead costs to the detriment of having adequate resources for development projects.

Stressing that the need for cutting down the cost of governance cannot be more compelling than now especially in the face of our declining revenue, he said there is the need to make the Federal Government less of a cost center and more of a revenue generator.

He said “ for a long time now, the country has been struggling to make sure that at least 30% of its annual budget goes into capital projects.

“You would all agree with me that the inability to implement the report of the Committee on Restructuring and Rationalization of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions are costing government highly.

This cost grows higher for every delay that the implementation suffers. This is further worsened by the fact that immediately after the report was released, parastatals and agencies billed for mergers or scrapping began developing means of further entrenching themselves as a major expenditure source to the government.

“Furthermore, new agencies were also created to compound the situation.

“At this juncture, permit me to say that besides the impropriety of Government funding professional associations, the underlying principles for restructuring and rationalizing these government agencies remain more urgent now than when the initial committee was constituted in 2011.

He said the work of the SubCommittees on the Implementation of Government Whitepaper on Restructuring and Rationalization of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions (PACs shall be guided by the following Terms of Reference:

“To study and analyze the findings and recommendations contained in the reform of the Presidential Committee on the Restructuring and Rationalization of Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions as well as its ensuing White Paper.

“Advice Government on recommendations to be implemented, with suggestions on a not more than a one-year time frame, taking cognizance of exit strategy(ies) for man and materials.

“Develop Key Performance Indicators to guide assessment of the implementation process.

“To produce and submit a draft white paper on the report, taking cognizance of the prevailing fiscal and monetary measures, for the consideration of government within six (6) Weeks.

While the work of the Sub-Committee Review of Agencies created after the submission of the above report shall be guided by the following Terms of Reference:

“To determine the need for the existence or otherwise of the new Agencies/Commissions/Parastatals in the light of the exigencies of increasing cost of governance, eliminating, duplicating/overlap of functions of Agencies;

“Proffer time-based recommendations, not exceeding one year, on restructuring and rationalization, if deemed appropriate of these new agencies;

ADVERTISEMENT

“Develop Key Performance Indicators to guide assessment of the implementation process.

To produce and submit a final report, with appropriate recommendations, within six (6) weeks.

“I am aware that the time frame set for finalizing your assignment appears too stringent, but I have directed the Secretariat, headed by the DG, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) to ensure that all resources are provided to enable speedy completion of this urgent National Assignment.

“I hope that with the caliber of members of these SubCommittees this national assignment will be carried out with total commitment and integrity. It is equally expected of members to conduct assigned duties in an open and transparent manner at all times.