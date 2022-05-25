Ahead of the governorship primaries, no fewer than 300 governorship aspirants in the two major political parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are set to tussle for their parties’ tickets for the general election.

While APC will hold its primaries on May 26, PDP will hold its primaries on May 25.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable, the 2023 governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will be held on March 11, 2023 after the presidential and National Assembly elections hold on February 25.

The 2023 gubernatorial elections will be held in 28 out of 36 states. The election will not hold in Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Anambra, and Imo states because of initial legal issues which shifted their election timetable away from the general schedule.

However, a breakdown of the figures gathered by our correspondents in states holding the governorship election reveal that APC has 122 governorship aspirants while PDP has 178.

Also, a breakdown by regions for all APC and PDP aspirants showed that South South has 52 aspirants, Delta (13), Rivers (21), Akwa Ibom (6), Cross river (12).

In the South East there are 51 aspirants, namely Abia (15), Enugu (19) and Ebonyi (17).

North West has 66 aspirants in total, comprising Zamfara (5), Sokoto (12), Jigawa (8), Kaduna (13), Kebbi (6), Kano (8), and Katsina (14).

North East has 43 aspirants made up of Yobe (4), Bauchi (8), Borno (2), Gombe (7), Adamawa (9), and Taraba (13).

In North central, there are 64 aspirants in all: Benue (16), Niger (12), Plateau (26), Kwara (5), Nasarawa (5). South West has 24 aspirants made up of Lagos (9), Ogun (7), and Oyo (8).

By 2023, 17 governors would be serving out their constitutionally guaranteed eight-year tenure, while 11 others would be eligible to seek a second term.

Also, findings show that in some states where the incumbent governor is qualified for a second term, they are mostly set to emerge as candidates as no other party member is contesting against them.

Aspirants State by State

Kwara (APC 1, PDP 4)

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is the only person seeking the APC gubernatorial ticket in Kwara State.

In PDP, there are four aspirants, namely, the 2019 gubernatorial aspirant, Alhaji Abdullahi Yamman; former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahman Pategi; a social media influencer, Mr Baba Idris; a former chairman, House of Representatives committee on basic education, Hon. Zakari Mohammed, and a former Nigeria’s ambassador to Japan, Prof Yisa Mohammed Gan

Katsina (APC 10, PDP 4)

APC gubernatorial aspirants include: Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu, DG SMEDA, Dikko Radda, former CEO FMBN, Arch Ahmed Dangiwa, Sen. Sadiq Yar’adua, former SSG, Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, former commissioner for budget and planning, Faruq Lawal Jobe, Dr Umar Abbas Masanawa, Umar Tata and Abdulkarim Dauda.

PDP aspirants are Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, Alhaji Lado Damarke, Ahmad Aliyu Yar’adua and Shehu Inuwa Imman.

Kaduna (APC 6, PDP 7)

The PDP aspirants are the 2019 PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan; DG NEMA, Alhaji Sani Sidi; businessman and lawyer Barrister Sani Abbas; Kaduna Central senator in 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani; founder and pro chancellor of Baze University, Abuja and Baba-Ahmed University Kano, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Others are Alhaji Haruna Sa’eed, a former Accountant General of Kaduna State; and Alhaji Muktar Ramalan Yero, a former governor of the state.

The APC aspirants are Senator Uba Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district; Hon. Sani Muhammad Sha’aban, a former House of Representative member; Alhaji Abdulmalik Mohammed Durungwa, a national commissioner in the National Population Commission (NPC); Bashir Abdulkadir, a retired Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) of Customs.

Others are Bashir Jamoh, the director-general of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); and Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Mohammed, Immediate past chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Borno (APC 1, PDP 1)

PDP and APC have one aspirant each in Borno State. The incumbent Babagana Zulum is the APC aspirant while Alhaji Mohammed Ali Jajari is the sole aspirant for PDP.

Niger (APC 8, PDP 4)

The APC aspirants are Hon Mohammed Umar Bago, member representing Chanchaga federal constituency; Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, the incumbent deputy governor; Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya, former secretary to Niger State government (SSG); the chairman of Blueprint Newspapers, Mohammed Idris Sani Malagi and Dr Kutagi Mohammed, a retired civil servant.

Others are Mohammed Nda, former director of currency, Central Bank; Engineer Sani Ndanusa, a former minister of sports; and Alhaji Rufai Mohammed Falakin Nupe.

In PDP, the governorship aspirants are Hon Isa Liman Kantigi, former commissioner of local government; Hon Sani Idris Legbo Kutigi, former member of House of Representatives; Barrister Abdulraman Gimba former minister of sports; and Alhaji Mohammed Jankara, a retired DPR officer.

All the aspirants are from Niger South Senatorial District in line with the state’s zoning arrangements.

Jigawa (APC 6, PDP 2)

APC gubernatorial aspirants are the state Deputy Governor Alhaji Umar Namadi, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia and Barrister Sani Hussaini Garingabas (SAN).

Others are Hon Faruku Adamu Aliyu; Senator Muhammad Sabo Nakudu; and Alhaji Adamu Mukhatari Muhammad.

There are two aspirants in PDP, namely Mustapha Sule Lamido and Bashir Adamu Jumbo.

Sokoto (APC, 7, PDP 5)

In PDP, the aspirants are Hon Dan’Iya, incumbent deputy governor; former Minister for Water Resources, Alhaji Muktari Shagari; son of former governor and immediate past Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa; immediate past SSG, Mallam Saidu Umar, and the state PDP chairman, Muhammad Bello Goronyo.

In APC the aspirants are federal lawmakers, Abdullahi Balarabe Salame, Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, Ambassador Faruk Malami Yabo, and Senator Abubakar Umar Gada

The rest are 2019 APC gubernatorial candidate, Ahmed Aliyu; former sports minister, Yusuf Suleiman; and Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Gumbi.

Yobe (APC 1, PDP 3)

In APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni is the only aspirant.

In PDP however, there are Dr. Ali Adamu Tikau, Alhaji Abba Gana Tata and Alhaji Sheriff Ba Abdu.

Mallam Umar Ali and Abdulkarim Sarki Karasuwa are with the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), while Mallam Ya’U Sabo is with the Action Alliance.

Zamfara (APC 1, PDP 4)

In APC, the incumbent governor, Alhaji Bello Mohammed Matawalle is the only aspirant.

The PDP aspirants are former deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed; former executive director of the First Bank of Nigeria, Alhaji Dauda Lawal Dare.

Others said to have acquired the governorship form in the PDP are Alhaji Ibrahim Bakauye Gusau and Alhaji Wadata Madawaki.

Kebbi (APC 3, PDP 3)

APC aspirants are Abubakar Gari Malam [Shattiman Gwandu], a retired Deputy Controller of Custom who contested the governorship under DPP and PDP in 2007 and 2015 and lost.

There is also Dr. Nasir Idris [Kauran Gwandu] who is the National Deputy President of NLC and President of National Union of Teachers.

Also, there is Abubakar Umar Ditsin-mari, who is Permanent Secretary in the Minstry of Finance.

PDP has Major General Aminu Bellu Bande (rtd), a former General Officer Commanding, Army Battalion in Sokoto. There is also Alhaji Buhari Bala, a former Foreign Affairs minister during the Abacha regime.

Samaila Bature Sambawa is a strong politician who contested the governorship against Senator Adamu Aleiro but lost.

Also in the race is a new breed politician, Ibrahim Manga, a businessman.

Plateau (APC 8, PDP 18)

The APC aspirants Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden; Mr. Sunday Garba Biggs; Dr. Sarpiya Danyaro Dakul; Pukat Shehu Barde, Sipak Shase’et, Nentawe Yiwaldat; David Victor Dimka; and Sen. Hezekiah Dimka, Dr Patrick Dakum and Amb. Yohanna Margif

Meanwhile, PDP aspirants are Shadrack Gaya Best, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang ; Bagudu Mutle Hirse; Satu Jatau Jewun; Mazadu Dader Bako; Vincent Alfred Nanle; John Sunday Sura; Jeremiah Danjuma Gushop; Alexander Ladan; Alfred Ali Dapal Damiyal, Dauda Wuritka Gotring; David Shikfu Paradang; Timothy Simon Golu; Kefas Ropshika Wungak; Ephraim Lenka Dewa, Latep Mwelbish Dabang, Jack Yakubu Pam and Bokkos Jonathan Sunday Akuns.

Oyo (APC, 6, PDP 2)

APC aspirants in the state are Senator Teslim Folarin; Chief Abdul-Waheed Adebayo Adelabu; Chief Niyi Akintola; Dr. AbdulAzeez Adeduntan; Engineer Akeem Alao; and Barrister Akeem Agbaje.

For PDP, the hopefuls are Governor Seyi Makinde (incumbent); and Barrister Hazeem Gbolarumi.

Bauchi (APC 5, PDP 3)

APC has Hon Farouq Mustapha; Dr Musa Babayo Talban Katagum; Retired Air Vice Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar; Senator Hallru Dauda Jika; and Nura Manu Soro.

PDP aspirants are Barrister Ibrahim Kashim; Ahmad Ahmed Mu’azu and Sen. Nazif Sulaiman Gamawa.

Gombe (APC 1, PDP 6)

The incumbent Governor Inuwa Yahaya is the sole aspirant in APC.

In PDP there are Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna; Mohammed Jibrin Barde; Dr Ali Gombe; Ya’u Gimba Kumo former managing director of the federal mortgage bank; Air Vice Marshall Shehu Adamu Fura and Dr Babayo Ardo, immediate past permanent secretary, Ministry for Niger/Delta Affairs.

Delta (APC 1, PDP 12)

In APC, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege is the only aspirant. Olorogun Jaro Egbo earlier abandoned his governorship ambition.

However, those cleared by the PDP Screening Committee are Kenneth Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education; Sheriff Oborevwori, speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly; David Edevbie, former Principal Secretary to late President Musa Yar’Adua and former Chief of Staff Delta State.

Others are James Manager, the senator representing Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly; Kingsley Otuaro, Deputy Governor of Delta State; Peter Mrakpor, former Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and Fred Majemite, Delta State former Commissioner for Housing, Chris Iyovwaye, former, Managing Director of Wellmann Group; Omizu Odebala, former Sapele Council Chairman; Onajefe-Gift Edejewhro, Uvwie-born politician; Lucky Idike; and Abel Esievo.

Ebonyi (APC 4. PDP 13)

The APC governorship aspirants are House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru; chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Engr Elias Mbam; the pioneer Speaker of the State Assembly and two term Senator, Julius Ucha; and business mogul, Engr. Edward Nkwegu.

The PDP has the likes of Senator Obinna Ogba, Senate Committee Chairman on Sports; Hon Anayo Nwonu, House Committee Chairman on Correctional Services; third term House of Assembly member, Hon Chris Osulor; and former Senator Igwe Nwagu.

Others include former minister, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo; former Executive Secretary, EBOSACA, Mr. Augustine Nwazunku; two House of Representatives members, Hon Sylvester Ogbaga and Hon Chukwuma Nwazunku; former Ebonyi local government chairman, Dr. Adaeze Nwuzor, Mr. Emmanuel Eze; former UBEB Chairman, Chief Austin Edeze; business mogul, Chief Ifeanyi Odii; and Mr. Sunday Opoke.

Enugu (APC 1, PDP 18)

PDP aspirants are Dr Josef-Ken Onoh; Mr Godwin Ogenyi; Hon. Chijioke Edeoga; Prof. Bart Nnaji; Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Pastor Beloved Dan Anike; Engr. Erasmus Anike, Senator Gil Nnaji; Capt. Everest Nnaji; Mr. Peter Mba; Dr. G.O.C Aja; Dr. Kingsley Udeh; Rev. Ralph Nwoye; Dr. Abraham Nneji; Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa; Hon. Offor Chukwuegbo; Prof Jehu Nnaji; and Prof. Hillary Edeoga.

APC has only one aspirant, Uche Nnaji. Mr Frank Nweke Jnr, Chief Dons Udeh and Mr. Jeff Nnamani have reportedly purchased nomination forms for the governorship position under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Abia (APC 6, PDP 9)

On the APC list are High Chief Ikechi Emenike, an economist and developmental journalist; Dr. Alex Otti, APGA 2015 and 2019 governorship candidate; and Dr. Uche Ogah, former minister of Mines and Steel Development. The rest are Prince Paul Ikonne, executive secretary, NALDA; Chief Obinna Oriaku, former commissioner for Finance and US-based Chief Daniel Eke.

On PDP side, there are Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate minority leader and one time deputy governor of the state; Prof Uche Ikonne, former vice chancellor, Abia State University, Uturu; Dr. Sampson Orji; former state House member; Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafor, son of former deputy-governor.

Others are Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, deputy governor; Chief Ncheta Omereke; Sen Emma Nwaka, immediate past PDP state chairman, Dr. Chima Desmond Anyaso; and Chief Lucky Igbokwe.

Rivers (APC, 6 PDP 15)

APC governorship aspirants are Chief Ibinabo Michael West; Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree; Hon. Bernard Mikko; Hon. Sokonte Davies; Senator Magnus Abe and Architect Tonye Cole.

On its part, the PDP, which is the ruling party in the state, has a total of 15 governorship aspirants, namely Dr. Tammy Danagogo; Dr. Dax George-Kelly; Chief Felix Amaechi Obuah; Senator Lee Maeba, Engr. Tele Ikuru; Hon. Morgan Tom-West; Dr. Abiye Sekibo; Chief Austin Opara; Senator George Sekibo; and Senator Olaka Nwogu.

Also, on the list are Hon. Isaac Kamalu; Chief David Briggs; Hon. Boma Iyaye; Sir Siminalaye Fubara and Barrister Barrie Atedoghu.

Akwa Ibom (APC 2, PDP 4)

In PDP, there are four aspirants, namely immediate past Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources,

Pastor Umo Bassey Eno; Akan Okon, the immediate past commissioner for economic development and Ibom Deep Seaport; Senator Bassey Akpan and a 2007 governorship aspirant, Arc. James Iniama.

APC however has two aspirants: immediate past APC national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe and the immediate past senior special assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang.

Besides, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has the founder of The God’s House of Refugee (GHR) as its governorship flag bearer.

Taraba (APC 6, PDP 7)

The PDP governorship aspirants are Joseph Albasu Kunini, speaker Taraba state house of Assembly; Joel Danlami Ikenya, former minister and senator representing southern Taraba at the National Assembly; Prof. Jerome Nyame of Taraba State university; Bubajoda Mafindi, former chairman Taraba state Universal Basic Education; Aminu Ayuba Kotolo, former account general of Taraba state; Victor Bala Kona, former PDP state executive in Taraba state; and Barr. Damien Dodo, SAN.

The APC governorship aspirants are Dr. Anthony Manzo, the former senator representing Taraba North; Sen. Yusuf A. Yusuf, the incumbent senator representing Taraba Central; David Sabo Kente, member of the North East Development Commission; Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, senator representing Taraba South; Engr. Sale Mamman, the immediate past minister of power; and Prof Sani Yahaya, former vice chancellor, Taraba State University.

Adamawa (APC 7, PDP 2)

APC has Senator Abdulrazak Namdas; Mustapha Umar; Wafarniyi Theman; former EFCC boss Nuhu Ribadu; former governor, Umar Jibrilla Bindow; Senator Aisharu Dahiru Binani; and Mahmud Halilu.

In PDP, incumbent Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri and Mohammed Jameel would slug it out for the ticket.

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has Dr Umar Ardo.

Lagos (APC 3, PDP 6)

PDP aspirants are AbdulAzeez Adediran, visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement; Adedeji Doherty, former chairman of the party; Ade Dosunmu, a former governorship candidate of the party; Rhodes Gbadebo, 2019 PDP senatorial candidate for Lagos west; David Kolawole and Jimi Karmal.

In the APC, the incumbent governor of the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is in the race.

Others are Abdulahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha, a Permanent Secretary in the defunct Akinwunmi Ambode Administration, and Olawale Oluwo, a former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources who angrily resigned his position as a commissioner in 2018 and defected to the opposition PDP, after his principal, Akinwunmi Ambode, lost the APC ticket in 2018.

Benue (APC 12, PDP 4)

In Benue State, APC aspirants are Bernard Yisa; Engr. Barnabas Gemade; Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia; ESV Godwin Tyoachimin; Dr Terlumun Ikya; Chief Stephen Lawani; Hon. Samuel Ode; Dr. Mathias Ibyuan; Hon Terwase Orbunde; Dr Terhemba Shija; Hon. Herman Hembe; and Mike Kaase Aondoakaa, SAN.

In PDP, there are Rt Hon Titus Uba; Prof Dennis Ityavyar; Hon Dominic Ucha; Dr Paul Angya; and Engr Benson Abounu.

Cross River (APC 2, PDP 10)

In APC there are only Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu and oil tycoon Chief Chris Agara in the race as other aspirants have stepped down.

In the PDP there are 10 aspirants, namely Prof. Sandy Onor; Barr. Efiok Cobham; Senator Gershom Bassey; Barr. Ima Nsa Adegoke; Barr. Mrs. Nkoyo Toyo; Engr. Coco Bassey; Sir Authur Jarvis Archibong; Daniel Asuquo; Okpo Ene; and Mr. Wilfred Bonse

Former minister, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, has moved to Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) to get the ticket.

Nasarawa (APC 2, PDP 3)

PDP’s three governorship aspirants are General Nuhu Bala Angbazo (rtd); Labaran Maku, a former minister of Information; and Hon David Emmanuel Umbugadu, a former federal lawmaker and 2019 governorship candidate of PDP.

In the APC, it’s a race between the incumbent governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule and Dr Fatima Hussaini Abdullahi, ex-wife of the APC national chairman.

Kano (APC 2, PDP 6)

The APC governorship aspirants in Kano are Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna and Hon Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada.

In PDP, the aspirants are Alhaji Ibrahim El- Ameen Little; Mohammad Sani Abacha; Alhaji Sadiq Wali; Ja’afar Sani Bello; Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado and Engineer Mu’azu Magaji

Meanwhile the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has Salihu Tanko Yakasai and Ghali Sule while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil.

Ogun (APC 4, PDP 3)

The four APC aspirants are incumbent state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Movement (APM), Hon. Abdul-Kabir Adekunle Akinlade; former special adviser to the Ogun State governor on Public Communication, Model Sarafa-Yusuf and Owodunni Opayemi.

In PDP, it is between former spokesman of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation during the year 2019 presidential election, ‘Segun Sowunmi; former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ladi Adebutu; and Alhaji Jimi Lawal, who is said to be the arrowhead of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu group.

Meanwhile, 17 outgoing governors, mostly from the PDP, yesterday stepped up measures to ensure that delegates voted for their “anointed successors.”

Some of the governors, who are also presidential aspirants, apart from lodging the aspirants in secluded areas and hotels, ensured that their movements were adequately monitored.

The outgoing governors who have anointed their successors included Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa

Ex-VP Sambo’s Son Demands Refund From Delegates

Meanwhile, Adam Namadi, son of former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, has reportedly asked delegates to refund the N2 million he gave to each of the delegates after he lost the bid to pick the PDP House of Representatives ticket for Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

Namadi, who was gathered to have promised additional N1.5 million to each of the delegates, secured only two votes among the three contenders.

The delegates were said to have raked in millions of naira from the aspirants who appeared in a hurry to outspend one another.

At the end, Hon. Samaila Suleiman, the incumbent representative of the constituency, carried the day as he defeated Namadi and Shehu Usman ABG.

Suleiman, who recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP won with 22 votes against Shehu Usman ABG who polled 14 votes.

As gathered by journalists, Suleiman had given between N3.5m and N4m to each delegate while ABG gave out N2.5m in cash.

However, having lost the contest, both ABG and Namadi, it was gathered, demanded immediate refund of their monies.

Suleiman, who is the chairman, House Committee on Special Duties, left the APC following the interest of Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s eldest son, Bello El-Rufai’a, who is seeking to contest his seat at the green chamber on the APC platform.

Aspirants Cage Delegates In Hotels, Stop Them From Making Calls

Ahead of today’s PDP governorship primary in Delta State, the report – that delegates are being held hostage in hotels and their phones seized – is rife.

Investigation conducted by LEADERSHIP showed that delegates were lodged in hotels while their freedom was curtailed.

The delegates traced to Governor lfeanyi Okowa’s camp are also said to have their phone switched off or prevented from making and receiving calls, or having access to other aspirants.

Further findings showed that there is no network reception in some of the hotels, especially in one of hotels owned by a governor’s aide, raising speculations that the hotel authorities must have tampered with network around the hotel to prevent mobile communication.

It was equally said the strategy, apart from preventing distractions from other aspirants, was to ensure the delegates vote for the candidate of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Sheriff Oberevwori.

Confirming the development, Chief Aphensus Dibi, Mr. Collins Okafor, Barr. Claude Oghenekvwe, from Delta South, Delta North and Delta Central respectively, on behalf of Delta United Forum, lamented the situation.

“We are indeed surprised by the turn of events. This is not what the governor promised. Months ago, he promised free and fair primaries but the current development is contrary to his pledge, even in the church.

“The governor must realise that denying other aspirants the right to meet with the delegates on the eve of the primaries is not only a threat to democratic ethos but also a mischievous plot to undermine democratic growth. All this would have far-reaching consequences,” they said.