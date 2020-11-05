TUNDE OGUNTOLA examines the task ahead of the newly reappointed chairman of the nation’s electoral body, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

Amidst intense lobbying in several quarters, President Muhammadu Buhari passed a vote of confidence on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu, by renewing his current term which expires on November 9. By this action, Yakubu will serve for another five years as head of the electoral commission.

Since its inception, no chairman of the nation’s electoral body has stayed more than one term in office, however, with the appointment, Yakubu, who was first appointed in November 2015, has broken the one-term jinx.

Yakubu took over from Amina Bala-Zakari, who was the acting chairman after Prof Attahiru Jega, who presided over the 2011 and 2015 elections, vacated office.

Faced with the task of building on what his predecessor had done, Yakubu conducted the 2019 general election as well as the governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States. He also conducted the Edo and Ondo States governorship election which was held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

LEADERSHIP report that Yakubu’s reappointment was contained in a letter to the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Although Mahmood reappointment is, however, subject to a Senate confirmation, a letter by President Buhari said the reappointment was in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Prof Yakubu for appointment as chairman, INEC for a second and final term,” Buhari stated.

Meanwhile from Chief Eyo Esua (1964–1966), Chief Michael Ani (1976 – 1979), Justice Victor Ovie Whiskey (1979 – 1983), Professor Eme Awa (1987–1989), Professor Humphrey Nwosu (1989–1993), Professor Okon Uya and Chief Sumner Dagogo-Jack (1994–1998), Justice Ephraim Akpata (1998 – 2000), Dr. Abel Guobadia (2000-2005), Professor Maurice Iwu (2005-2010) to Professor Attahiru Jega (2010-2015) none of them was reappointed.

The task ahead

The need for credible election amid the desire to mitigate democratic uncertainty created by elections in the country cannot be overemphasised as discredited elections are disastrous to the nation’s nascent democracy.

Specifically, on the credibility of the electoral process and legitimacy of election results, there are a few improvements that are worthy of note, however, the enhancement of the smart card readers (SCR) for the authentication and verification of permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) to reduce the risk of disenfranchisement due to high rates of accreditation failure must be stressed.

Pundits are of the view that the Commission must ensure that no one benefits from impunity or rewarded for bad behaviour such as vote-buying, ballot box snatching and stuffing, multiple voting, hijacking and diversion of election materials, disruption of collation, falsification of results, attack on INEC officials or compelling them to declare unofficial results.

The United Nations maintained that “Properly conducted credible, free, fair and inclusive elections can re-energize the political system and build public confidence, giving the people a voice and realizing their aspirations for better representation.”

On conducting a free and fair election in the country, a UN resident coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon said, ‘’We are advocating for free, fair and credible elections. If we end up with a contested election result, it can destabilize the fragile balance in the country.’’

The nation’s major opposition party on its part said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the reappointment of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of the INEC by President Buhari should serve as an impetus to demonstrate readiness for a free fair and credible election.

The party stated that this re-appointment entrusts Prof. Yakubu the fate, hope and future of over 200 million Nigerians as well as that of generations yet unborn.

PDP’s national publicity secretary of Kola Ologbondiyan said in the light of this five-year extension, the party hopes that the failures, disappointments and miscarriages that characterised the first five years tenure of Yakubu will have no place in the new order.

Ologbondiyan in a statement said, “It is therefore instructive to state that with his re-appointment, Prof Yakubu has been given an ample time and opportunity to redeem himself, the image of the commission and preparation for credible, free and fair elections in our country.

“At least, with this reappointment whatever happens in our future elections cannot be ascribed to inexperience and lack of adequate preparedness on the side of INEC.

“Furthermore, we consider this reappointment by President Buhari as an impetus to demonstrate a readiness for a free fair and credible election, which Mr. President had always promised to bequeath at the end of his second and final term in office in 2023.

“We, therefore, charge the INEC Chairman to spend the nearly two years ahead of the next general election to rejig the commission, work out appropriate electoral policies and guidelines and push for the amendment of the Electoral Act, in conjunction with the National Assembly, to give our nation a credible electoral process.

“Professor Yakubu must be mindful of the aphorism that “to whom much is given, much more is expected.”

Meanwhile, a statement by Situation Room on the nomination of Prof Yakubu said it provides an opportunity for lessons learned from the 2019 general elections and recent off-cycle elections to be taken and long-lasting improvements made to Nigeria’s electoral process.

The Situation Room made up of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working in support of credible and transparent elections in Nigeria said it ‘’welcomes the nomination of Prof. Yakubu for a second tenure as Chairman of the Commission.’’

The statement signed by its convener Clement Nwankwo said, ‘’Situation Room calls on the Senate to confirm his appointment and calls on the National Assembly to expedite efforts to pass into law the Electoral Act (Repeal and Re-enactment Bill 2020).

The Situation Room also calls on the President to make nominations of credible persons to the Senate to fill existing vacant positions in INEC,’’ the statement added.

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in a statement released by its national chairman, Dr Leonard Nzenwa, urged Yakubu to continue with the strident effort to help in the reformation of the electoral process, even as it requests the chairman to put his foot down to ensure that Nigerians votes count in all elections in the country going forward.

“The Inter-Party Advisory Council calls on all stakeholders to work and support the re-appointed INEC chairman’s effort to make all polls in the country to be inclusive, fair, free and credible.

“It is remarkable that Prof. Mahmood Yakubus’ re-appointment is the first time an INEC chairman is re-appointed in the history of Nigeria.”

Commenting on his appointment, the Nigerian coordinator African Student Union Parliament, Comrade James Uneze noted that the recent Edo and Ondo States Governorship election has shown that INEC can be truly independent and impartial and has built more confidence in Nigerians.

Congratulating Yakubu, he said that INEC should engage the youths in series of sensitization campaigns to ensure a more free, fair and non-violence election ahead.

Meanwhile, a public affairs commentator Osisiogu Osikenyi called for the unbundling of INEC into five directorates for enhanced efficiency.

According to him, “I would like him to unbundle INEC into five directorates including core electoral matters, logistics and transports, continuous voter registration, political parties’ relations and elections tribunal. This will see to enhanced delivery of INEC mandate, with fewer hitches and postponement of Election dates.”

Accomplishments of Prof. Yakubu-led INEC Between 2015 to 2020

On the conduct of elections, the INEC chairman has conducted 11 end-of-tenure/off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi (November 2015), Bayelsa (December 2015), Edo (September 2016), Ondo (October 2016), Anambra (November 2017), Ekiti (July 2018) Osun (September 2018), Kogi (December 2019), Bayelsa (December 2019), Edo (September 2020) and Ondo (October 2020).

Yakubu conducted bye-elections into 163 electoral constituencies comprising 15 Senatorial Districts, 47 Federal Constituencies and 101 State House of Assembly Constituencies occasioned by the death of the incumbent and nullification of the original election by the Election Petition and Appeal Tribunals. He also conducted FCT Area Council elections in April 2016.

However, the 2019 general election comprising the Presidential and National Assembly Election on 23rd February, 2019, governorship, State Assembly and the FCT Area Council elections on 9th March, 2019.

The election is the largest electoral undertaking in Nigeria’s electoral history contested by 24,353 candidates nominated by 91 political parties for 1558 constituencies and with a voter population of 84,004,084 spread across 119,973 Polling Units nationwide.

The United States, a pro-democracy think-tank, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Yiaga Africa among other civil society organisations lauded INEC over the conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

On regulation of political parties and monitoring of their finances, a development and design of enhanced tracking and monitoring tools for political parties through the publication and implementation of: a) regulations and guidelines for registration, merger and de-registration of political parties; b) regulations and guidelines for political party operations; c) regulations and guidelines for rallies and campaigns by political parties, candidates and their supporters; d) guidelines for election observation; and e) code of conduct for political parties.

Also, he ensured capacity building for key officials of political parties to promote better understanding of INEC policies and guidelines and strengthening of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms for intra and inter party disputes.

The electoral umpire chair also ensures the determination and enforcement of the requirements for registration of political parties based on their compliance with extant rules and regulations and performance in the 2019 general election resulting in the registration of 50 political parties and deregistration of 74 political parties with 18 political parties in existence.

On registration of eligible voters and maintenance of the national register of voters, he piloted the inauguration and institutionalisation of all-year-round Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) as prescribed by law at LGA and other designated levels resulting in the registration of 14,283,734 new voters.

He also ensured the procurement of upgraded Direct Data Capture Machines (DDCMs) with fingerprint scanners, camera and re-capturing of incomplete bio data of previously registered in previous CVR exercise.

Yakubu also ensured the quarterly display of claims and objections on Register of Voters during the CVR exercise nationwide and an increased transparency and accountability in the Permanent Voter Card collection processes.

As part of efforts to strengthening electoral administration and management he ensured the revision of regulations, guidelines and manuals to abolish separate accreditation and voting procedure, the introduction of the Continuous Accreditation and Voting System (CAVS) to address the possible disenfranchisement of voters; the mandatory use of the Smart Card Reader (SCR) for the accreditation of voters; the discontinuation of the use of Incident Forms to address fraud and the requirement by Poll Officials to paste results at each polling unit in a new Form EC60E.

He also ensured progressive incorporation of the use of technology in elections through: ‘’Deployment of upgraded Direct Data Capture Machines (DDCM) and SCRs with enhanced functionality to improve voter turnaround time, development and deployment of the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV), an online portal accessible by the general public for viewing of election results (EC 8A) uploaded directly from the Polling Unit (PU) by the Presiding Officer (PO) at the close of polls.

‘’Development and deployment of on-line portals. These are INEC Portal for Recruitment of Election Staff (INECPRES) for the recruitment of all election ad-hoc staff; INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) to capture information and documents of candidates nominated for election by Political Parties; INEC Media Accreditation Portal (IMAP) for the accreditation of media organizations for the coverage of Election Day activities; E-learning portal for the training of all categories of Ad-hoc staff and Security Agents; INEC Observer Group Portal that enables observer groups to submit applications and details of accredited observers for specific elections; INEC Political Party Management System that allows political parties to submit polling agents for specific elections; and INEC Online Newspaper (INEC News).

‘’Development and implementation of the 2017-2021 Strategic Plan and Programme of Action, as well as the 2019 Election Project Plan to strengthen electoral managements and operations.

‘’Inauguration of a permanent election calendar scheduling the conduct of a General Election on the third Saturday of the month of February of every election year to ensure regularity and certainty in the conduct of elections.

‘’Integration and transformation of Election Planning and Monitoring tools (ERM, EMS, EOSC) to a unified Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) for the effective management of elections.’’

He also enhanced the customization and securitization of ballot papers and result sheets and ensured the counting, tallying and mandatory announcement and publication of election results in every Polling Unit on Form EC60E to enhance transparency.

Mahmood also developed a code of conduct and rules of engagement for security personnel on electoral duty to guide the conduct of all security personnel on election duty and development and dissemination of the INEC Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of the COVID-19 pandemic; the first supplementary to regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections, the supplementary regulations and guidelines for the activities of political parties and supplementary guidelines for election observation in the context of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

On promotion of inclusivity in the electoral process, he deployed Assistive Tactile Voting Guide (ATVG) for visually challenged voters and magnifying glasses for visually challenged voters, just as a special voting support system for vulnerable groups and a revised framework for voting by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) nationwide.

The INEC helmsman also collaborated with CSOs to conduct a baseline survey of Persons living with Disabilities (PWDs) and the development and implementation of the INEC Framework on Access and Participation of Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in the electoral process to promote the inclusion of PWDs in all aspects of the electoral process and reduce the barriers facing them as voters, aspirants, candidates, party officials and election officials.

The revision of INEC Gender Policy to promote the participation of women in the political and electoral processes and the development and dissemination of the INEC policy on conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Braille.

He created platforms for regular and periodic consultation and engagement with stakeholders, including political parties, CSOs, media, and security personnel within the ambit of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

There is also an enhanced collaboration with the National Population Commission, NYSC, Committee of Vice-Chancellors and other MDAs for support in the execution of various electoral activities and the National Peace Committee for the promotion of peaceful election conduct of elections.

On professionalisation, staff development and welfare, he prioritized the training and re-training of staff through capacity building workshops, professional courses and in-service training programmes.