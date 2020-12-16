The elections into the 44 local government areas in Kano State has been fixed for January 16, 2021. But the anxiety it has generated within the state has reignited the rivalry within the major political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

For pundits, the rift caused by the announcement of the local government polls within the PDP isn’t surprising, even though it reflects the magnitude of the division within a party which once held sway in the 1999 to 2003 and later from 2011 to 2014.

The return of former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso to the PDP in the build up to the 2019 general election after his sojourn the All Progressives Congress (APC), caused some up set within the party.

Kwankwaso had served as governor under PDP for the better part of eight years before defecting to APC at the twilight of his tenure as governor. Before Kwankwaso’s return, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and Aminu Wali, a former Ambassador and one-time Foreign Affairs minister held sway in PDP.

Following irreconcilable political differences, Kwankwaso’s return forced Shekarau to return to APC which he helped form. Wali who also fell out with Kwankwaso, however refused to leave the party but insisted on being the leader of the party in the state.

Unable to resolve the rift, PDP went into the 2019 governorship election in the state and lost. While the rivalry in the party died down after the governorship polls, the announcement of a date for the local government polls resurrected the split within its fold.

However, despite the notion that the local government elections are usually won by the ruling party, some have argued that the brewing scuffle within the PDP, considering that it stands little chance of recording a win at the polls is instructive.

Shortly after the date for the local government election was fixed, the factions in PDP declared parallel positions concerning the poll.

The Kwankwasiyya faction led by Kwankwaso announced it’s withdrawal from the election for lack of trust and confidence in the process of the polls as organised by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC).

At a press conference in Kano, chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Danladi Kagara announced that the party will not participate in the local government polls.

“Our party PDP reminiscent of the conduct of the conduct of the Ganduje-led administration during the 2019 general elections; have carefully studied the process and come to the conclusion that the APC-led government has grossly undermined the independence of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) and therefore it lacks the moral impetus to superentend any elections.

“The PDP and indeed the people of Kano cannot forget how Governor Ganduje and the APC, in connivance with electoral officials used hoodlums and political thugs as well as security agents to intimidate voters and disenfranchise the populace during the 2019 general elections that fraudulently brought the Ganduje administration into office by also manipulating the judiciary.

“Furthermore, the conduct of the Ganduje administration in the buildup to January local government election and how the APC members have turned the electoral process into a do-or-die affair.

“How can a government that manipulate and subverts its own party constitution just to impose preferred candidates in its primary be able to conduct a a free and fair general election that will treat the opposition parties fairly?” he stated.

Reacting barely 24 hours after, the faction of the PDP led by Wali defied the announcement by the PDP caretaker committee when it addressed an emergency press conference, saying that they will participate in the January local government election.

The faction under the auspices of Interim Administrative Committee, led by the PDP chairman from Dala Local Government, Muhammina B Lamido, said “The attention of the PDP Interim Administrative Committee in Kano state has been drawn to a media statement accredited to one Hon. Danladi Abdulhamid Kagara in which the said person was reported as saying that the PDP in Kano state does not have candidates and may not partake in the forthcoming local government elections in Kano state. This is far from the truth.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP in Kano state did not authorise the said person to make the said statement and the said person does not posses the locus standing and mandate to make the said statement.

“As matters stand, the only organ of PDP with the power to act under section 24 (2) (B) of the PDP Constitution, is the State Executive Committee through the Interim Administrative Committee lead by the undersigned.

“Preparations for participation in the election are on top gear and the committee shall in due course inform the general public and KANSIEC and its candidates for the election” he stated.

Responding to the situation, the APC-led Kano State government through the office of the commissioner for Information Malam Muhammadu Garba, announced that the Kwankwasiyya faction has no platform to contest election as it is not a registered political party.

In a statement responding to the faction’s withdraw from the election, Garba said, “We are not surprised at this claim by the beleaguered group which is in legal battle with another faction of the party over its status and that the PDP headquarters by the provision of the constitution of the party only identify and recognize with the state Working Committee to take charge in the affairs of the party in such a circumstances.”

However, the situation isn’t so rosy within the All Progressive Party (APC). A group within the party announcedthe sacking of Abdullahi Abbas as chairman of the APC in Kano. The group accused him of overstaying his welcome.

Led by Hussaini Isa Mairiga, a leader of the former Legacy Group that comprised ANPP, CPC and ANC that joined APC, the group said, “Although, Abdullahi Abbas came into being as Chairman of the Party through a Kangaroo election but instead of him to try to mend fences with everybody he was busy ruling with impunity.

“The fact remains that his Executive Leadership is unconstitutional and illegal, anything that came under them is null and void.

“In another words, what I mean is that anybody who contest the forthcoming January 2021 Local government elections under the Abdullahi Abbas Executive Leadership is wasting his time because his election even if he wins is null and void,” he declared.

While the Kano State government or the APC are yet to respond to the allegations and declarations by the faction, however the state office of Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has said it is fully prepared to monitor the conduct of the local governments elections in the state.

It assured the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) of its readiness to partake in the forthcoming local government polls with a view to give credibility and build confidence of the opposition parties.

Kano State commissioner of ICPC, Alhaji Zayyanu Almu Danmusa made this known when he led a delegation of officials of Kano office of the anti-corruption agency on a courtesy visit to KANSIEC’s headquarters.

Almu maintained that ICPC is concerned in having free and fair election as it is a way of electing deserving leaders.

“ICPC and KANSIEC needs to work together to ensure that electoral frauds are reduce or eliminated during local governments elections which is scheduled to hold on 16th January,2021 in Almighty’s will,” Zayyana said.

He reitrated that the collaboration between the two organisations is meant “to ensure free, fair and credible elections through public enlightment.it Is our duty to inform voters on their civic rights of voting and the need to use that right in the right direction.”

Expressing his willingness to work in line with the rules of the game, chairman of KANSIEC, Professor Garba Ibrahim Sheka described the visit as timely as preparations are geared towards engaging adhoc staff that will conduct the election at the local governments levels.

Sheka urged the state office of ICPC to depeloy a formidable team in monitoring the entire electoral process to achieve the set goals.

In another development, the state chapter of Media Ambassadors, anon-governmental organisation that made up of Professionals from various walks of lives have also pledged to assist the commission in the sensitisation of the public on the rudiments of the election process.

The state chairman of the organisation, Mal Abdullahi Isah stated this when he led executives of the association on a visit to KANSIEC recently.

“We came to strengthen the commission’s zeal of organising a hitch free polls as Kano is leading states in Northern part of the Country that serve as role model to be emulated by others.”

Members of the association called on security agencies, traditional rulers, imams, youth and other stakeholders to play their roles in making the election a huge success.

In his address to the KANSIEC chairman, Sheka appreciated them for the visit saying their contribution in tackling societal problems cannot be over emphasised.

Professor Sheka maintained that for an election to be well conducted there is the need for concerted efforts between tripatite wings that includes; the electoral body, politicians and eligible voters.