In its bid to discourage street begging and rid the state, especially Ilorin metropolis of beggars and destitutes, Kwara State government in the year 2006 enacted Kwara State Street Begging Prohibition Law 2006.

As good as the government’s intention was, there was the lack of political will to enforce the law. The reluctance of the past administrations in the state in implementing the law might be due to the fact that a lot residents of Ilorin, an Islamic city patronise the beggars.

The list of the patrons of beggars cannot be exhausted as virtually all residents; males and females, young and old; the affluents and the politicians believe in alms giving to the beggars so that their prayers can be quickly answered.

Consequently, for 15 years the street begging prohibition law remains a mere paper work, as beggars were all over the streets of Ilorin, with its attendant environmental pollution and nuisance problems.

However,on Thursday,January 20, 2022, the present administration in the state took a bold step to implement the street begging prohibition law.

The state commisioner for Social Development, Hon. Abosede Aremu, had in a meeting with stakeholders, including the representatives of the Hausa community announced the ban on street begging.

However, the prohibition of the street begging is limited to some areas in Ilorin metropolis, for a start. The areas include the Government Reservation Area( GRA), Tanke-University of Ilorin road and Gerin-Alimi – Airport road, etc.

To give effect to its order, the state government through the commisioner entered into a

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hausa community in the state.

Speaking on the development, Mrs Aremu said: “The government took the bold step in view of the nuisance that street begging has posed on major roads, particularly in the state capital.

She said her ministry and the representatives of the Hausa community in the state have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the banning of street begging in Ilorin metropolis.

She reminded the residents of the punishment and penalty awaiting those who engage in street begging, which, according to her, attracts a fine or imprisonment or both in line with the Kwara State Street Begging Prohibition Law 2006.

The representatives of the Hausa community, Surajudeen Hussain, Rufai Sanni and Mohammed Lawal, reportedly assured the state government of their support, cooperation and readiness in getting Ilorin streets free of beggars.

To show the determination of the state government to rid the streets of beggars and destitute this time around, the State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA) had, barely 48 hours after the ban pronouncement, swung into action, evacuating street beggars from the Gerin-Alimi bridge in Ilorin for constituting environmental nuisance.

To the delight and excitement of residents in the area, the street beggars were sent packing from the Gerin-Alimi bridge following reports of environmental violations on the part of the beggars in the area to the agency.

The activities of the beggars, it was gathered, are indeed sabotaging the efforts of the state government in keeping the environment clean, aside constituting health hazards and nuisance to innocent citizens.

The General Manager of KWEPA, Alh Sa’ad Ayuba Dan-Musa led the enforcement team of the agency to inspect the site, following which over 50 beggars were driven away with stern warning not to return to the location.

Dan-Musa admonished residents in that axis as well as other areas within the metropolis to cooperate and support the government by playing their own patriotic roles by sending away the beggars whenever they sight them, while letting the government play her own part of monitoring and enforcement.

The Head, Encroachment Unit of the agency, Alh Yunusa Jiddah, on his part, also issued a stern warning to the beggars in the state, telling them of the consequences of violating the state environmental laws.

He reiterated that any beggar caught again, particularly in that axis, would be prosecuted according to the law.

The pronouncement on banning of street beggars in the state by the government was greeted with applause by the residents who believed that carrying the Hausa community along this time around and signing of the MoU with them showed the commitment of the present administration to nip the menace in the bud .

A veteran broadcaster and former commissioner for Information in the state, Alh Hameed Adio, the pronouncement of the state government was a good development, apt and timely.

“Much as one would want to show empathy with genuine beggars among them, street begging is fast becoming a business where you see able bodied men and women, boys and girls who otherwise should find more productive things to do, but instead take to begging, almost holding you hostage in motor parks, markets, mechanic workshops eateries and even worship places. If the ban is properly implemented, I believe this policy will bring us some relief,” Adio stated.

However, some analysts opined that solution to street begging requires, among others, political will by the government to be firm, committed and unwavering in the full implementation of their pronouncements.

In addition, they said: “It is recommended that policy planners must adopt multi faceted, multi targeted and multi tiered approaches if they are to have any impact on the lives of street beggars. In this regard, both the preventative and responsive interventions are needed instead of rehabilitative solution.”

In compliance with the directive of the government, beggars have vacated areas prohibited for street begging in Ilorin.

Findings by LEADERSHIP Weekend showed that beggars have vacated such areas as Tanke- University of Ilorin road and Gerin- Alimi- Airport road.

As part of efforts to ensure strict compliance with the government’s order by the beggars, the commisioner for Social Development on Tuesday led a team to some of the prohibited areas to assess the level of compliance.

After the assessment tour, the commissioner expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by the beggars.

She praised the leaders of Hausa community for their cooperation and for dialoguing with the leaders of the beggars on the need for the beggars to vacate the prohibited areas within Ilorin metropolis.

The reprentatives of Hausa community, Surajudeen Hussaini , Rufai Sanni,and Mohammed Lawal pledged their continued support for the government in ensuring that the beggars stay off the prohibited areas.