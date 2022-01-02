Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that the electoral act amendment bill rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari and the review of the 1999 constitution will be given topmost priority in the new year.

Lawan, while congratulating his fellow Nigerians for crossing over from 2021 into 2022, urged them to keep faith alive.

Lawan said he joined Nigerians in thanking the Almighty God for His mercy that made the crossover possible as individuals and as a nation.

“The Year 2021 was challenging for people all over the world. It is praiseworthy that beyond the challenges, we can see the rays of a bright future from the new year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As your elected representatives, our new year pledge is to continue to pursue our common desire of a just, peaceful and prosperous country. We promise to continue to discharge this responsibility without fear or malice, confident that by working in harmony, Nigerians will build the great country that is their abiding dream and manifest destiny.

“Without a doubt, insecurity is today one of our biggest challenges. However, I can attest that the government is resolutely addressing these challenges.

“As a critical contribution to that effort, the National Assembly has appropriated more funds in the 2022 budget to enhance the operational capabilities of our security agencies.

“My message to fellow Nigerians is that we should not lose faith in our country and its democratic institutions. The current challenges will be overcome and become mere footnotes in our glorious national history.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ninth National Assembly is focused and will never be distracted from the implementation of its Legislative Agenda as we had spelt out following our inauguration in 2019,” Lawan said adding that within the context of that Agenda, that they have passed many critical bills and have many more to roll out in the new year.

“Following the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold assent to the bill (2021 electoral act amendment bill), we shall make further consultations on the issues he stated for that decision, on our resumption of plenary in January.

“We shall find a way forward on this critical legislation in the new year. We are determined to deliver an Electoral Act that stands the test of time in safeguarding democracy and the electoral process in Nigeria.

“We are also looking forward to receiving the report of our Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution upon our resumption from recess. We believe that the outcome of this very important exercise will promote unity, stability and peaceful coexistence in our country.

“The Electoral Act amendment bill and review of the 1999 constitution will be topmost on our agenda as we reconvene for Legislative business in the new year,” Lawan.

Whatever that happens, Nigerians will want to see a new electoral legal framework for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate must work hard to ensure that apart from doing what is right at improving the electoral process, they must ensure that those errors discovered in the 11 sections of the bill are corrected within one month and the document send back to Buhari.

This will shame those who are trying to make capital out of the errors and put Nigerian electoral process on the part of transparency if signed by President Buhari.