With rising insecurity in the country, especially kidnapping, herdsmen attack on expressways and the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service by suspected bandits recently, air travel has become a ready made alternative for Nigerians elites.

But, recent irregularities such as flight delays, cancellations and disruptions have worsened passengers’ experience as they find it difficult to get to their destinations at appointed time.

Though, there are many things such as bad weather, air traffic delays, and mechanical issues that can make it difficult for flights not to arrive on time but, airlines in Nigeria, however, use these as an excuse to delay passengers in the airports thereby making them lose their appointments and arrive late to their destinations.

However, unlike the United Kingdom where air passengers can get £250 claim for flight delay, in Nigeria, you are at the mercy of the airline who will even not provide refreshment for stranded passengers.

According to the EU law EC 261 and the UK law, it says a passenger can file a delayed flight claim for cash compensation if they arrive at their destination more than three hours later than planned or checked in for flight on time (generally no less than 45 minutes before departure) or the airline is responsible for the delay i.e operational circumstances and technical difficulties.

In the UK, this doesn’t matter whether the airline that delayed flight has already provided food, refreshment or travel vouchers for the stranded passengers.

However, in Nigeria, airlines delay flight with reckless abandon despite the directive of the federal government that airlines should refund the full cost of travel tickets to passengers after a two-hour delay.

Minster of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika had warned that airline operators in the country must reimburse passengers the full volume of their tickets for two hours and beyond delay.

He said, “On domestic flights, delay beyond one hour, carrier should provide refreshment, and one telephone call, or one SMS, or one e-mail. They should send you an SMS or email or call you to say, ‘I am sorry, I am delaying for one hour’.

“Delay for two hours and beyond, the carrier shall reimburse passengers the full volume of their tickets.”

“Delay between 10pm and 4am, carrier shall provide hotel accommodation, refreshment, meal, two free calls, SMS, email and transport to-and-fro airport.’’

The minister, who noted that the same rules applied for international flights, said his ministry had started sanctioning some airlines who defaulted on consumer rights, but urged passengers not to be unruly at airports,” he declared.

But, despite directive by the government, airlines still delayed flight without compensation and necessary refreshment as ordered by the minister.

For instance, passengers of Air Peace had recently raised the alarm over incessant flight delays and disruptions by the airline accusing the airline of cancellation of flight without prior notice or information and refund not made as at when due.

One of the airline’s recent passengers, Odichinma Adanna Ekeh who expressed frustration on Facebook, urged the airline to turn a new leaf and keep to time.

She said, “Airpeace is becoming scrappy and expensive as they cancel flights without pre-information and won’t refund the money either. I remember one time they made me sleep at the airport after shifting, shifting and eventually canceling our 2.15pm flight at 6pm to Abuja from Owerri in 2016 and I had an early flight to China the next day. No apologies, excuse or remorse but rather, they arrogantly told us we will leave with the first flight the next day by 7am,’’ she lamented.

Another passenger, Uzoechi Chijioke lamented cancellation of Owerri bound flight without prior notice saying it was Dana Air that came to her rescue.

He said, “I once had a similar experience, I got to the airport in Owerri and I was told the flight has been cancelled without prior information, luckily for me, there was another airline, Dana, going to Abuja that afternoon. I had to pay triple of that fare to fly to Abuja.

“The cash was never refunded though I used the ticket later. Now, what if I didn’t have the capacity to travel with Dana that afternoon to be able to meet up with my appointment? Is not about making noise in the name of anniversary but maintaining standards. They should try and get more planes and serve the public well.”

United Nigeria is also culpable of flight distribution as passengers also complained about incessant cancellation with refund.

A passenger, Edith Abba complained on Facebook that the airline is yet to refund him three months after cancellation of his flight.

Abba said, “worst airline ever, they never keep to their words, they cancelled flight and refuse to refund me for three months now.

On his part, Oluwaseun Mathew Folayan said the airline lack human relations as they don’t communicate effectively with their customers during flight delays or after flight cancellation.

Folayan said, “ They lack human relations. They just sent you notices of flight cancellations like a landlord giving notices to tenant. All they say is, we are very sorry,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Aero Contractor airline passenger, Hirra Bello, called for refund after his flight to Maiduguri was cancelled unannounced.

“Aerocontractors I need a refund of my one way ticket due to last minute cancellation. I knew it was too good to be true when I heard you resumed flights to Maiduguri,” Bello said.

On his part, Mbursa Emmanuel Gadzama asked aero contractor to reschedule his flight since the flight from Maiduguri has been cancelled.

“Good morning my flight from Maiduguri to Abuja has been cancelled, am still waiting for rescheduled flight date, I have sent over 20 messages with no response,” he said.

Speaking on this development, the secretary general, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), Group Capt. John Ojikutu (rtd), said any delay not occasioned by technical or environmental circumstances such as sudden faulty engine; scarcity of aviation fuel, delays due to traffic, weather, airports facilitation process should be queried by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s (NCAA’s), Customers Protection Unit.

“Delays and cancellations may be due to several reasons which could be technical or environmental challenges such as sudden faulty engine, scarcity of fuel, ATCS delays due to traffic, weather, airports facilitation process etc. If there are other reasons other than these the NCAA’s Consumer Protection Unit would call the relevant or concerned operators to order,” he said.

Also speaking, the immediate past secretary-general, National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Com. Olayinka Abioye said the NCAA should strengthen the aviation system by applying sanctions in its status books to defaulting airlines.

According to him, NCAA should let air passengers know their right that passengers delayed for one hour is entitled to a refreshment while for more than two hours is entitled to refund of their ticket fee.

The union leader said, “the minister meant well when he made the pronouncement and it is for the airlines not to take passengers for granted and if they do, they are to be sanctioned. The requisite sanctions is in NCAA’s statue books that one hour delay of perssnegers, so, they deserved a refreshment while two hours or more is a refund and airline that refused to do that should be sanctioned.”

“NCAA should help the system by allowing persengers to know their right and that if the prescribed sanctions are not been redeemed, they should inform the station manager at any terminal they are or the Consumer Protection Unit of NCAA. That’s how it should be,” he declared.