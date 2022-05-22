This period is obviously not an easy one for the Nda Isaiah’s family following the demise of their Matriarch, Mama Eunice. Mama left gloriously barely a year after the painful exit of the illustrious son of the family, our Leader, mentor and rising media star in the country. The Patriarch of the family, Baba Nda Isaiah had left years before now.

I can only but imagine the ongoing meeting of three great family souls in heaven now. I can imagine the conversations and interactions taking place between the trio on many issues: their families, the situation of the country and the circumstances of their respective exits.

My deepest condolences to Oga Abraham, Solo and all the other members of the extended family over the demise of Mama. I wasn’t around to show solidarity to the family.

As it is now, Baba, Mama and Oga Sam, the eldest son have gone to be with the Lord. The leadership of the family now rests squarely on the shoulder of the gentle and easy-going, never – hurt- a fly Abraham Nda Isaiah. The death of Mama has no doubt, revived in us the pains of the loss of her dear son and our indefatigable resourceful Sam, whose death was a heavy blow to us, leadership Newspapers and the media industry.

May the souls of Baba Nda Isaiah, Mama Eunice Nda Isaiah and Sam Nda Isaiah rest peacefully with the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.

Many people who came in contact with this great man have said their own versions about him. He is different things to different people depending on your experience with Sam.

The news of his death on the night of …….. was shocking and devastating. A man of big ideas indeed who was always on the fast lane as long as ideas were concerned. He believed in the workability of every thought and idea. He does not take no for an answer and does not toy with them under any excuse of either a joke or trial.

The death of Sam is a big blow not just to his immediate and the Leadership families, but to the entire media community. Even though himself not a professional media person, he set high standards and kept all professionals on their toes within the industry, both locally and internationally. His father’s journalistic influence must have tolled greatly on him and shaped his passion towards the media. He took the Leadership titles to the highest heights to the admiration of many and envy of few. He made sure the tabloid performs very well its traditional responsibilities of public enlightenment, education, sensitization, information, entertainment, etc.

A minute silence for him and all Leadership staff who have gone to be with the Lord either while in service or out of it. I remember Editor Shehu Dauda,……….. May their hardworking and gentle souls and the souls of other departed media colleagues worldwide, rest in peace with the Lord.

My coming into contact with him in 2006 changed my whole psyche about life and work. As a human being of course he was not not perfect neither was he working to be perfect. His goal was to make people believe in themselves so that it can show in everything they do and get value for it.

I left the Daily Times of Nigeria in 2006 for the Leadership Group of Newspapers as a correspondent covering some land beats but just few months after joining Leadership I was appointed the Political Editor. When Mr Simon Reef, the then Sunday Editor conveyed the news of the promotion to me verbally, I almost run away from the company. I told him I cannot do the job because I was used to other beats other than covering politics. He laughed and told me not to disappoint or disgrace the middle-belt spirit which is always capable and able to do all things.

After talking to me encouragingly and giving me insights into how to go about the job, I made up my mind and stayed and immediately my letter of appointment was handed over to me. In less than three months I was promoted to the position of Group Politics Editor.

I was not the only one that was elevated, many others too who were more familiar with some form of editorial work were promoted outside their comfort zones and that was the beginning of new thinking for those affected.

It then dawn on me that I had to think outside the box and work diligently to justify the confidence reposed in me. Sam Nda Isaiah who did all the promotions from his office while assessing each and everyone of us, would only call you whenever there is an issue of a missing or false story. A highly detribalized man, he did not care where you came from and who might have brought you to the company. There were some that worked in Leadership and left without having met him face to face or had any physical encounter with him, especially those within the middle and lower cadres. This is because except there is an issue before him regarding you, he does not need to see you. Sometimes he asked who is this person and the person was called to appear.

He was tough, firm, unbendable and very argumentative especially when he believes that his position is right. You don’t have to bow to him when you believe in your own argument just to impress him. He likes those who argue to the end with productive facts that overwhelms his reasoning. He does not play to the gallery and will not condone such from anyone. He does not believe in the deficit ingredients of ethnicity, tribalism, religion regionalism.

Even though a trained Pharmacist by profession, he was so passionate about mass communication and hence his incursion into the hectic terrain of media management and administration.

He will give you a story line to go work on it and bring it to him directly or through any of the management Editors. You dare not tell him about any incumberance or hindrance or hitches that you may or must have encountered in the process of carrying out the assignment. Of couse he knows you must encounter them, but would insist that you do it by doing your very best. That created a very strong will determination in us to do things and even face life’s challenges. This dogged spirit he instilled in us helped us break new hard grounds even outside the Leadership premises.

Most people did not realize the training we were forced to receive under his tutelage until he transited. But for me who had no godfather or any guide aside my parents in the village, I had no choice but to grab this opportunity of free tutelage to help myself built and sustain life.

Unlike his younger brother Abraham, Oga Sam was not too much of a spiritual or religious person, but his firm hold on strategic principles tally with biblical injunctions of self growth and development, love and brotherliness. He respects superior ideas and frown at lazy or careless thoughts that diminishes competence and potentials. Whenever he calls for meetings he dominated discussions ad does not believe anyone has something to say except you are smart to insist on saying something. As a core capitalist that he was, it was better to miss a story than an advert which brings money to the company. He can surcharge you for missing story but can dismiss you for missing an advert.

He sacked me about seven times and reinstated me same number of times. My last and funny experience with him on this was when he called me in far away South Africa and told me he has sacked me for travelling without permission. I told him I had a copy of my permission with me but he insisted on believing the Editor( names withheld) who wanted to put me in trouble. As soon as he sacked me, I immediately called the advert manager to withdraw the 25 page advert I had earlier sent for publication. When at the close of production he discovered that I had moved over to a long waiting Peoples Daily as their State House Editor with the advert, he immediately directed that I be reinstated back together with the 25 page advert. At this stage I started playing ‘yanga’ myself. Of course it was an opportunity for negotiation for me which was never there before. At the end, I got a 20% commission from the 5% that I used to get. As God did it, I succeeded in getting the advert published in both Leadership (with 20% profit) and the Peoples Daily( with 40% profit). It was an excellent deal for me.

When (together with my wife) I told him of my political ambition to contest for the Plateau State House of Assembly in October 2010, he said I should go for the House of Representatives instead of the state assembly. His argument was that having worked in Leadership as Political Editor and Group Politics Editor, Group News Editor and then Associate, Editor State House, my knowledge about political developments in the country was beyond the local state level and therefore I needed to be at the National Assembly. After convincing him that we operate a zoning system for all elective positions and I needed to start with the State Assembly which was zoned to my ward, he agreed and together with his wife, blessed my ambition and wished us well. I got elected into the State House of Assembly in 2011-2015. When I was elected into the Federal House of Representatives in 2015-2019, he was so very happy that his wish and prayers for me was achieved.

I learned so much from the life of this great man, Sam Nda Isaiah. He taught me hardwork, working under pressure, thinking outside the box, being diligent, self confidence and development, courage, adventurism, smartness, strategy and goal driven objective in every endeavor.

Now that the curtains have closed on our mentor, it behoves on us to reflect on his strong life points that added value to our lives. I am missing this man sincerely. I don’t concentrate on his weak points at all. After all he is also human and whoever was looking for perfection from him was not fair to him. He made his points bold and clear, both in error and on point. He has built so many of us to where we are today, not by giving us money but the social life capital needed to grow in strategy and survival.

For those of us who worked under this man at different times, we are very rich in content of what life expects of us and what we can give to life and society. As I said during the day of tribute, anyone of us who has occupied an editorial or management position in this organization can successfully administer this country and his state of origin. We have been taught the basic principles of governance that can be applied anywhere.

We can comfortably lead and manage our individual enterprises as a result of what we have have received as content development in leadership.

Though many know him as the tough and harsh Chairman of Leadership, but Oga Sam was more than that. In his closest he was the nice husband, good father,instructor, politician,analyst/columnist, mentor, observer and a patriotic citizen.

I urge us all to keep praying for the family of our late Leader, his wife and children and the Leadership family and make yourself available for any role that you can play to sustain this great company.

Where are the Oga Aniebos, Akwayas,Shemes, Barkindos, Emma Bellos, Ndayebos, Iyobosas, Laras, Simon Reefs, Uhuegbes, Yerimas, Ibrahims,Lawal Sabos,………etc? Lets come together to ensure that Leadership stands strong and viable and move from its present state to a higher one.