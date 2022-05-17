Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that being in the same political dynasty as the late founder of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, they share a common goal of an all-inclusive society.

Osinbajo disclosed this on Tuesday after receiving his award as LEADERSHIP Person Of The Year 2021 at the LEADERSHIP annual conference and awards 2021 at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

He said the late Sam Nda-Isaiah was a dogged achiever, who stood for integrity in public life and embodied the finest traditions of Nigerian journalism.

According to him, the late Nda-Isaiah believed fervently in the role of the media as an umpire of public discourse, and in its mission of elevating the quality of public debate.

Osinbajo said he was gratified that the values he lived by continue to be adequately represented by the media organisation.

He commended the management team of LEADERSHIP very ably led by Mrs. Zainab Nda-Isaiah for forging ahead in the wake of Sam’s transition to glory.

The vice president further stated that he was extremely honoured and humbled to be a recipient of the LEADERSHIP Person of the Year Award.

According to him, he was deeply grateful to the chairperson and management of the LEADERSHIP Group for deeming him worthy of the recognition.

He said “I’m also very privileged to share this award of LEADERSHIP Person of the Year with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a globally affirmed finance and development expert and a true Nigerian patriot who is now Director-General of the WTO.

“Every glass ceiling that she has broken, and there are many paths inspired girls and women all over the world to reach for the highest heights in all fields of human endeavour.

“Those of us who like Sam-Nda Isaiah belong in that same political tendency, the one that is loosely described as the progressive tendency, agree on certain principles, we agree that we must create a country that works for us all, a peaceful and secure society founded on law and order and the rule of law.

“A society that enables commerce and values productivity so that large and small businesses can grow and provide jobs and opportunities for the millions of young people, a society where no one is left behind, providing by means of an effective social welfare scheme.

“A safety net of the very poor and the vulnerable, a united intolerant nation where all irrespective of ethnicity or religion or political persuasion are respected, treated fairly and justly, and have equal access to all opportunities.

“We agree that we must build a Nigeria where a boy or girl does not say that I’m from the southwest, or I’m from the northwest or the south-south of the Northeast or the North Central or the southeast.

“For that, I am in Nigeria, a citizen of one of the greatest or most prosperous nations on Earth. This is the kind of Nigeria that those of us in this political tendency to which l Sam Nda-Isaiah’s belong, all attest to, and all believe.

“I, therefore, dedicate this award to the millions of Nigerians who believe in this new Nigeria and will retain faith in our possibilities as a people and are doing their best every day in their various corners to build this nation, through honest endeavor, I dedicated it to these people of goodwill who are working hard to promote peace and tolerance and to build a country that truly represents all of our dreams.

“A country those who are working hard to build bridges. Those who refuse to be frustrated or even weary by the trials of our country, as it grows and continues to the fullness of His manifest destiny.

“I think that it is because of such Nigeria, that despite the great challenges that we’re passing on are a match of progress and I’m certain that we will build this great Nigerian nation that we all yearn for.

“Once again, I thank the management of Leadership for this award and I congratulate all awardees for the very well deserved recognition. Thank you very much,” Osinbajo stated.