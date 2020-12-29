BY ABAH ADAH |

For quite some time now the generation and transmission capacity of the Nigeria power sector has been in the region of 7, 000 mega watts (MW), out of which an average of 3, 000MW is what is distributed to electricity consumers across the country, according to figures made public by the Ministry of Power.

Briefing newsmen recently, the minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman, who blame of wobbling performance of the sector mainly on lack of effective distribution system in the value chain, said Nigeria has installed capacity of 13,000 megawatts of electricity of which it could only make 7,000 on the grid, and could only distribute 3,000 megawatts of that generation. Industry players believe that given the geometrically growing population of Nigeria which has been put at over 200 million, to be talking about 7, 000MW generation capacity for so long shows that the level of energy poverty in the land is still hitting the roof, even as efforts to increase access to power in the country are being orchestrated.

In pursuit of its quick intervention mandate, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) recently announced that it was taking steps to complete four of its power plants, namely Alaoji, Egbema, Omoku and Gbarain power stations which have a combined capacity of about 2,000MW of electricity to add to the grid.

LEADERSHIP learnt from a statement issued that Works on the plants which were originally awarded to Rockson Engineering Company Limited have stalled, leading to the cancellation of the contracts by NDPHC.

Speaking shortly after an inspection visit to the project sites, the new Executive Director, Generation, NDPHC, Engr Kassim Abdullahi, said the company was making effort to engage new Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors to complete the plants and make them available to the National Grid.

He said, “In the short term, we will engage the right EPC contractors to make sure we complete them, have a thorough follow up on all the key issues concerning these power plants and make them operational.

“We will employ the strategy of getting competent consultants to ensure that these projects are followed through. The aim is to make these power plants available and also ensure speedy engagement with the right government agencies for evacuation of power from the plants”.

Speaking at the 1,074 Alaoji plant in Abia State, Abdullahi noted that while some parts have been completed and are operational, a lot of work still needed to done to complete the project.

“We have gone round to see the condition of the parts for the completion of the steam turbine; we have taken note of some of the quick fix that we need to work on quickly. So I believe that in the next few months, we will see a lot in the progress of this project”, he stated.

While at the 378.3MW Egbema Power Plant near Owerri, Imo State, whose contract was awarded in 2006, Engr. Abdullahi said a lot of work also needed to be done to complete the plant and bring it on-stream.

He observed, “It looks very much like an abandoned project with so many things out of place. The reason for our visit here is to ascertain the level of job that is pending to be completed and also advise the top management on how we can quickly step in to ensure that this project is completed in no distance time.

“This is work in progress; we have just taken back the project from our EPC contractors after a long period of delay. It is very important plant and a lot power stranded here at a time a lot of Nigerians need it. We want to bring in a new competent EPC that can complete the project”.

He however commended the company handling the Gas Receiving Station for keeping it prepared and ready for the power plant.

“From the gas side, you could see a very good level of maintenance from the contractor that is managing this facility which is a very good thing, a very good practice to ensure that these equipments are preserved and maintained to avoid any form of deterioration and also prevent any form of hazards that may arise as result of keeping this facility”, he said.

Commenting on the state of 252MW Omoku Power plant in Rivers State, the ED Generation said “We have seen the level of activities that are still on-going which we need to quickly come back to site to ensure that the project is completed”.

At the 252MW Power plant in Gbarain, Bayelsa State, he said the company’s in house generation project team was working to ensure that the remaining unit in plant comes on stream next year.

“Here we are at Gbarain which is partially operational. We have seen the level of in-house intervention which we are doing through our generation project department, trying to complete the second unit. This is a job well done for the team. We are targeting to fire this unit early next year; we are on track on that.

“Over all, there are areas of improvement that we need to work hard with the team. Coming to these three power plants has given me a lot of information on how we can plan better and how we can be able to ensure that these power plants are up and running, and be in continuous operations for sustained supply of electricity to the Nigerians”.

On his part, NDPHC, Head Generation Projects, Engr Mohammed Sa’adu who gave a breakdown of the status of the four plants, getting competent EPC contractors to complete the projects is a priority.

Sa’adu explained: “The Egbema Power plant is a three gas fired plant units designed to output 378.3MW ISO to the national grid. This contract was initially awarded in 2006 to our erstwhile contractor, Rockson Engineering Company Limited but, unfortunately, up to this moment, the contract could not be executed to its design output. The board of NIPP had directed a termination of that particular contract at the end of 2019.

He said, “We have four power plants that were being built by Rockson Engineering. Apart from this one in Egbema here, there is a 252MW power plant in Omoku, 30km away from here, a 252MW plant in Gbarain Obie, Bayelsa State, and we have the 1,074MW Alaoji Power plant”.

“Alaoji and Gbarain are in operation being that parts of them have been completed by the former contractor and they put them on the national grid but we are yet to complete them to scope” he added.

In the same vein, NDPHC managing director/CEO, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, during an interview recently, also expressed concern about the failure of contractors to leave up to their agreement, expressing the hope that the current management was doing everything possible to ensure that all failed contracts are reviewed and renewed to complete the yet uncompleted part of the projects.

The NDPHC boss affirmed that the new management under his leadership had been able to recover the failed contracts and are giving them out to new contractors.

“We have Gbarain in Belyelsa State, which is supposed to be 250MW, but the contractor completed only one of the two turbines in 2016. We have taken over, and have completed the construction of the second unit, and that is the 126MW that I said is ready for commissioning now.

“We also have a power plant in Alaoji in Aba, Abia State. It was designed to be a combined cycle, i.e. it is to be fuelled by a combination of gas and steam, not mixing together. Some turbines will be fired by gas and some, by steam. It is about four units, 504MW as a matter of fact, fired by gas, then the system would collect the heat from the exhaust and be using it to fire those of steam. It is an efficient system.

“It was designed to be about 750MW, actually, and even more than that, but unfortunately, the contractor wasn’t able to complete the gas turbine, the steam turbine were not started at all,” he explained.

Two other projects which he said are at an advanced stage of completion and would soon be made to also add more power to the grid are Egbema power plant in Imo State and Omoku in Rivers State. He said Egbema is about 60% completed and Omoku, 70-75%.