The decade long Boko Haram insurgency, specifically, in the north eastern part of Nigeria has seen some of the worst forms of human rights violations in the history of the country. This conflict has brought untold physical, emotional and psychological losses on the victims and their families. The region has been bedeviled by the adverse effects of the Boko Haram insurgency for over a decade.

The activities of this terrorist has not only left properties worth billions of naira destroyed with hundreds of thousands of people dead and millions displaced, it has also disrupted family life and social cohesions in communities with lots of children orphaned, women turned widows and the aged left to take care of themselves even without the availability of resources to do so.

UNDP in a recent report estimates that there have been around 350,000 direct and indirect deaths linked to the insurgency. Added to this are the over 2 million displaced people in Nigeria and neighboring countries. The set back to the economic and social development of the North Eastern states and Nigeria can never be over-quantified in terms of financial and human resources.

Despites this obvious treat to the Nigerian state, sadly, over the years the government was unable to do enough by stopping the escalation of this terrorist group which started as a gathering of toothless entities but like wild fire, muzzled itself into the society, taking territories and planting their flags on its conquest territories. The federal and state governments of affected regions at some point seemed to be partially docile in its approach.

On a slim but positive note, the federal government in its bid to rebuild the region so as to enable the residents of the affected areas go back to their normal lives without fear and mistrust of the other persons, has institutionalized modalities that will aid towards the deradicalization and rehabilitation of Boko Haram fighters. Now the question is, how sincere and sustainable can this be done?

LEADERSHIP Findings has discovered that It is on the premise of deradicalizing the Boko Haram insurgents and reintegrating them to communities that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is calling on the process of non-formal transitional justice, anchored on human rights and social inclusion to tackle the menace caused by the activities of these terrorist in the North east.

Recently at a press conference in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, while responding to questions from Journalist, revealed that the NHRC and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have launched a project aimed at Promoting Reconciliation, Reintegration and Transitional Justice in North Eastern Nigeria. This is not only a laudable move, but a step in the right direction which seeks to show the way for other government agencies who only puts their interventionsat comfortable areas, to see the need of also channel their activities to these vulnerable Communities that needs government interventions more than ever before.

LEADERSHIP findings reveals that the NHRC/UNDP Project is funded by the European Union (EU) and it seeks to promote a community based non-judicial transitional justice process that is also aimed at providing mechanism for reconciliation, restorative and transitional justice for both victims and communities while also assisting to reintegrate the returning ex-fighters into the communities.

Ojukwu, during the press conference also reiterated that the project will be implemented in 7 communities in three states of the north east which includes Borno (Bama, Banki, Gwoza and Konduga), Adamawa (Malkohi and Madagali), and Yobe (Gujba).

‘We will work with government institutions, community and religious leaders and heads of population groups across the states and communities to build capacity and establish frameworks for reconciliation and transitional justice. Major activities for the project include regional, state and local level consultations and outreach, development of transitional justice frameworks and building of capacity at local and state levels for transitional justice and reconciliation. There will also be high level policy advocacy and the development of relevant legal, media and policy tools and frameworks to support the achievement of the project objectives”, he stated.

It is no doubt that ending the insurgency will require both military and non-military approaches. Findings also reveals that the path to reconciliation, reintegration and reconstruction will only be sustained in an atmosphere of peace, and community process of transitional, restitutive and restorative justice. In this regard, the view of the NHRC that the efforts of both the federal and state governments at deradicalizing Boko Haram insurgents and reintegrating them to communities should be followed with a process of non-formal transitional and restitutive justice anchored on human rights and social inclusion is apt and timely.

A document made available to LEADERSHIP by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, NHRC, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, also reveals that the project wasbuilt to achieve some fundamental outcomes that includes Capacity Building for Peace and Reconciliation, Capacity Building on Community Approaches to Reconciliation as well as Capacity Building on Transitional and Restorative Justice, Setting up Community Frameworks for Transitional Justice, Working with Traditional Institutions and community stakeholders for non-judicial and non-formal transition justice anchored on human rights and inclusion, the fundamental outcomes also includesWorking with the State Governments to establish legal, institutional and policy frameworks to support a permanent process of reconciliation, peace building and transitional justice in local communities. Others includes Community Participatory Restorative Justice, Provision of platforms for community healing, truth telling and forgiveness and Support community social projects to promote reconciliation, restitutions and reintegration.

A statement delivered by the Head of UNDP’s North East Sub-Office, Mizuho Yokoi at the entry dialologue and stakeholders consultative workshop on reconciliation, transitional and restorative justice in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States further revealed the UNDP, in line with its partnership with the NHRC and other governmental organizations, pledges its continues support to Nigerians, especially in the areas of strengthening local systems for prevention of conflict, enhancing the local systems of peace building, promoting reconciliation and advancing state level action.

The issue of insurgency is a national tragedy that should not be seen as only a North Eastern Problem alone. As for the NHRC; the path to reconciliation and forgiveness is long and rough as you will be dealing with decade long wounds, grievances and the lust for revenge. It is therefore important to remain convinced that reconciliation is far cheaper to both the victim and the society than judicial process. Truth telling and forgiveness if pursued with social justice has far more psychological and emotional gains than prosecutorial success which leaves victims exhausted and empty. Other counties like Rwanda, Colombia, South Africa, Peru, Sudan had used reconciliation and transitional justice and from their experience, it can be testified that it is an effective tool to building post conflict societies.