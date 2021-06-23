Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the deep blue project to secure the nation’s coastal water and the pirate ridden Gulf of Guinea. YUSUF BABALOLA x-ray how the maritime security equipment will end war risk surcharge on Nigerian bound cargoes.

Amidst the falling piracy incidence in the Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea since February when the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) deployed the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure popularly known as the Deep Blue Project, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh has expressed worry over the persisting War Risk Insurance on Nigerian bound cargoes, calling for its removal.

This came as it has been disclosed that Nigeria’s maritime trade is to say the least threatened due to the increasing war risk insurance premium now being paid by Nigeria-bound vessels.

Although according to Dr. Jamoh, piracy in the Nigerian waters is waning but, stakeholders in the industry are worried that offshore underwriting firms still insist on very high premium to be paid by those conveying cargoes to Nigeria.

War risk insurance is a type of insurance, which covers damage due to acts of war, including invasion, insurrection, rebellion and hijacking. Some policies also cover damage due to weapons of mass destruction. It is most commonly used in the shipping and aviation industries.

It generally has two components: War Risk Liability, which covers people and items inside the craft and is calculated based on the indemnity amount; and War Risk Hull, which covers the craft itself and is calculated based on the value of the craft. The premium varies based on the expected stability of the countries to which the vessel will travel, the war risk phenomenon, which was only known to countries with high rate of piracy such as Somalia, also found its way into Nigeria following massive involvement of youths in the Niger Delta in militant activities.

Speaking during the recent official flag-off of the deep blue project in Lagos by President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr Bashir said: “Since the deployment of the deep blue project assets in February, there had been a steady decline in piracy attacks in the Nigerian waters on a monthly basis.”

“We therefore invite the international shipping community to rethink the issue of war risk insurance on cargo bound for our ports. Nigeria has demonstrated enough commitment towards tackling maritime insecurity to avert such premium burden,” Jamoh said.

According to non-profit Oceans Beyond Piracy’s 2020 reports, the total cost of additional war risk area premiums incurred by Nigeria bound ships transiting the Gulf of Guinea was $55.5 million in 2020 alone, and 35 per cent of ships transiting the area also carried additional kidnap and ransom insurance totaling $100.7 million.

Insecurity got so bad in the region before the deployment of the deep blue project that global insurance firm Beazley now offers “Gulf of Guinea Piracy Plus,” a bespoke insurance plan for maritime crew travelling through the area.

The plan provides compensation for illegal vessel seizures and crew kidnappings even in the absence of ransom demands. It tracks insured vessels on a 24-hour basis, but because the risks are so high, it limits claims to $25 million.

Effect of this additional spending by shippers is the transfer of the burden on final consumers in form of higher cost for imported goods

While the deep blue project enters implementation stage, NIMASA will not be complacent as it will continually evolve strategies including wide consultation with stakeholders and application of cutting edge technology in the fight against maritime insecurity.

On his part, the executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Barr Hassan Bello, said that the surcharges slammed on Nigerian-bound cargoes by foreign shipping companies were responsible for the high freight rate in Nigerian seaports.

According to him, the industry is yet to understand the meaning of the war risk surcharge regularly slammed on Nigerian-bound cargoes.

He said, “The high freight rate in Nigerian seaports today is because of surcharges. These are abnormal charges carriers always place and this could be bunker adjustment, currency adjustment or security, which is called war risk and many others.

“Unfortunately, we are not being able to determine what these charges are. I think it is also the issue of security because when it is reported that there is piracy on our waters, the carriers will take that as an indicator of lack of security. But, the Nigerian Shippers Council is fighting these surcharges and at least, the council should be part of the decision-making on increasing charges,” he said.

Also, the president, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Increase Uche, said high freight rate is also fuelled by insecurity but hailed the introduction of the deep blue project.

His words: “High freight rate is caused by insecurity on our waters and because we don’t own any vessel as a country; if we have vessels today, we can use them to negotiate with other countries that are bringing in cargoes into Nigeria.

The freight rate wasn’t as bad as this during the time of the defunct Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) and Nigeria Unity Line (NUL).

Uche maintained that “insecurity is what the multinationals are capitalisingn on. Nigeria is a maritime nation without owning a vessel. So, why will Nigeria be a maritime nation without a vessel? If we have our own vessels, it will make us to become more competitive in shipping business and another thing is for us to understand the issue that culminates in high shipping cost but, with the Deep Blue Project, we are steps closer to getting soutions to the challenge.”