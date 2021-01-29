The EAD exercise which covered various thematic areas such as geographical, international and internal migration, household characteristics, economic characteristics, demographic and social characteristics, fertility, mortality, educational characteristics, economic characteristics, disability, housing information and communication technology and agriculture. Some thematic issues which were not canvassed in previous censuses have been introduced into the 2020/2021 Census questionnaire. Through the EAD exercise, this was done to reflect emerging socio-economic realities and the need to come up with appropriate data, which will also be consistent with global best practices.

The heterogeneity and complexity of census datasets requires appropriate tools such as remote sensing (RS), global positioning system (GPS) and geographic information system (GIS) to handle it.

This is in view of challenges posed by global population explosion and its attendant stress on scarce available resources. Since population census is about people and their welfare, any development that seeks to improve the living conditions of the people must therefore take into consideration the rare insights provided by population census.

A vital component of census work is the delineation of statistical areas sometimes referred to as enumeration areas (EAs) for the field enumeration, which is the spatial foundation for census datasets. The results of this vital census work are sometimes contested ‘rejected’ on account of massive inaccuracies, distortion and lack of spatial credibility. This is due to poor handling of census operation, resulting from lack of adequate data, dearth of knowledge of the new technological tools, and crude data processing, among others.

It is on this notes that the National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced the phase 11 Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise to ensure that the country is well demarcated before the next census, and the commission has assured that the exercise will end by June 2021 with all the 774 local government areas across the country covered.

Speaking recently, the chairman of NPC, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, noted that the exercise was a roadmap to the success of an accurate, reliable and credible census.

Kwarra said, “Planning for census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the human and material resources required for the census. In essence, the success of a credible and accurate census depends very much on the quality and reliability of the EAD.

“However, it is necessary to state unambiguously that the EAD exercise is not the enumeration of persons living in the country. Its outcome is in no way the determinant of the population of any locality, Local Government Area (LGA) or State. The EAD is simply a preparatory activity before the actual census enumeration and it should not be equated with the census.

“The sample frame derived from the EAD is the one that is used by all data collecting organizations, including MDAs and research institutions,” he said.

Kwarra further explained that the commission had made adequate logistic arrangements for effective deployment of personnel and materials in all local government areas where the EAD would be conducted.

He noted that the 11th phase of the exercise would begin on December 9, 2020, and end on January 20, 2021, adding that there is plan to collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to digitise maps of electoral registration areas.

He asserted the technological readiness of the commission for the EAD, and called on governors, security agencies, traditional rules and community leaders to provide security and other logistics support.

NPC boss assured his determination to deliver to the country accurate population and housing census that would stand the test of global community.

The constitution has required a census every 10 years since the first one on May 1962.

The main purpose of the census is to produce the latest population totals that are used to redistribute the seats in the House of Representatives among the 36 states including Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In 1991, the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida had another try at a population count. This time, after some delay, the figures were officially announced in March 1992. There were just under 89 million people in the country. Fifteen years later, in 2006, another census was conducted and the population was announced to have grown by more than 50 per cent to 140 million. It is these two censuses, when compared, that tell a most interesting story about Nigeria.

Census involves the complete enumeration of the population in a country, territory or area, and should be conducted at least once every 10 years to generate a wealth of data, including numbers of people, their spatial distribution, age and sex structure, as well as their living conditions and other key socioeconomic characteristics, the information from census is critical for good governance, policy formulation, development planning, risk reduction, crisis response, social welfare programmes and business market analyses.

Speaking on the importance of census, the Federal Commissioner, representing Cross River State in the National Population Commission (NPC), Navy Captain Charles Ogwa (retd), noted that no nation would make meaningful development without a proper and reliable census figure.

He said that census is key to national development as the country prepares for another census. The information about education, health and recreational facilities, as well as road network gathered through the census, will be used to formulate and implement government policies for development and people’s wellbeing.

Ogwa, who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP during the phase 11 Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise in Odukpani and Akamkpa Areas of Cross River State, said, “Planning for the next census must address critical issues, it’s most important for everyone to know that Enumeration Area Demarcation is a core activity towards population taking which is the census, so the EAD is the foundation of a census.”

He noted that Nigeria conducted the last census in 2006, and by United Nations prescription the country was supposed to conduct another one in 2016 which did not happen.

“So, whether we like it or not, there have been changes both in developmental and population changes, because people are being born every day so this EAD we are doing now is to create units, easy units for the commission to do the counting during the census.

“For this reason, the Commission is deploying latest technology such as high-resolution satellite imagery based on the principles of Geographic Information System (GIS) which enables all buildings as well as their attributes to be captured using data acquisition software,” he said.

He noted that the Commission had deployed the latest digital technology to guarantee the success and accuracy of the exercise, adding that adequate steps to carry out the demarcation exercise in preparation for the next population and housing census in the country is being taken.

He called on the state government and the people of the state to support NPC to get reliable EAD for the next population and housing census through the Phase 11 of the exercise.

In his remarks, the coordinator of Cross River State, Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), Mr. Onipede Peter, said that getting the EAD right is not just an option but an absolute necessity in the quest to deliver to the nation an accurate, reliable, acceptable and verifiable census.

Peter who lamented lack of support from the state government, described the EAD exercise as key activity for the forthcoming population and housing census.