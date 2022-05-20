Essentially, preparations for the 2023 population and Housing Census have reached an advanced stage as the National Population Commission (NPC) is poised to ensure successful conduct of the exercise slated to hold in April 2023, shortly after the much-awaited 2023 polls.

As part of the preparations, the commission recently organized a capacity-building workshop for journalists to acquaint them with necessary rudiments for the coverage of the national assignment.

Correspondents from different local, national and international media attended the training, which was held in New Karu, Nasarawa State. Essentially, the training aimed to improve the quantity and quality of media contents on the 2023 population and housing census.

The specific objectives of the workshop also include strengthening journalists’ understanding and application of basic concepts in census taking, as well as neutralising negative prejudices, misperception and misrepresentation on the census exercise among sections of the Nigerian media, among other objectives.

Speaking when he declared the workshop open, the executive chairman of NPC, Hon Nasir Isa – Kwarra vowed to ensure that the commission provides accurate census in 2023.

Isa Kwarra noted that with the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the conduct of the next population and housing census in 2023, preparations are in top gear for the successful implementation of the census project, adding that census is a national event and that every citizen has the responsibility to participate by presenting themselves to be counted.

The NPC boss said the Commission would, no doubt, need the support of all stakeholders to deliver to the country credible and reliable data it can use for sustainable development planning.

According to him, “The commission is on course in its mission of delivering an accurate census to Nigerians and a strategic partnership with the media will form the tripod upon which the census architecture will stand to reach-out to the Nigerian people.

“Therefore, the convening of this training workshop for the NPC Press Corp is one of such engagements and it underscores the determination and commitment of the Commission to conduct a successful Population and Housing Census in 2023 by engaging the media to effectively mobilise the citizenry by “getting the people involved.”

He noted that over the years, members of the NPC press corps have used their various platforms to positively advance the activities of the commission to the world. He added that it is with this understanding that the Commission is convinced that building the capacity of the press corps and deepening their understanding of the census process would no doubt enhance the productivity of individual correspondents in reporting even more positively the activities of the Commission to the Nigerian people before, during and after the census.

Isa Kwarra explained that the overall goal of the workshop is to share with journalists the vision of the Commission and draw on: “your support to ensure broad based national cooperation for the implementation of the activities of the National Population Commission, especially the coming census 2023.

“I want to assure the participants that the Commission will continue to engage with you on all activities of the Commission especially, towards the successful conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“Getting the 2023 Population and Housing Census right is a task that must be done and the Commission is committed to ensuring that everything about the census is done rightly and professionally. We have the clear vision, commitment and professional capacity to deliver on this historic mandate.

“While wishing the participants fruitful deliberations and rewarding outcome at this workshop, it is my hope that you will bring to bear your experiences on the various activities of the Commission, especially the conduct of the next Population and Housing census in 2023.”

In his remarks, the federal commissioner for Nasarawa, Mr Silas Agara, commended the chairman of the commission for driving an all-inclusive leadership into the success of the 2023 census.

In addition, speaking, the federal commissioner and head of the public affairs committee for the census, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, noted that the media is a critical pillar in the dissemination of information and opinions that would mould the society.

Oyetunji maintained that the conduct of the workshop marks another milestone in the determination of the commission to conduct a credible, reliable and acceptable census.

“As we are aware, the media plays a vital role in the dissemination of information, educating the society, raising our consciousness and providing true pictures and live telecast for various events. Media has become an important part of our life as well as society.

“The role and effects of the media cannot be ignored. A vast majority of people, all across the world, rely upon various sources of media for keeping themselves updated on various ongoing issues around the world. Media constitutes an important pillar of support for the success of the 2023 Census.

“On the other hand, Census taking is a people exercise, therefore getting the people involved to participate and own it, is paramount to its overall success. It is in realization of this that the support of the media is required in informing the people and soliciting their support for the forthcoming 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“Getting the media to be constantly delivering the right and timely information to the public constitute an integral and indispensable component of the 2023 Census strategy,” he said.