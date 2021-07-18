The ruling All Progressive Congress has been on a roll in the last six months. The party lost some governors and lawmakers in the 2019 elections no thanks to infighting and Supreme Court judgments.

No doubt, the infighting, and crisis in the party led to the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomole led National Executive Committee and a caretaker committee was formed.

Since then, the caretaker committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni like the biblical Peter went fishing.

In the last six months, the APC net had captured Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, his Cross River counterpart, Ben Ayade and Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle.

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari received the governors of Cross River and Zamfara.

President Buhari handed the flags of the party to the two Governors, raised their hands aloft, and declared:

“This is one of the happiest times for us at this party. For you to have the courage to leave your constituents speak a lot. I wish Nigerians will reflect on it.

“I congratulate you for leaving your constituencies for our great party. We lost many states at the last election, which is unusual for a ruling party. But we did it to prove that we are a tolerant group. We wanted to demonstrate that we respect individuals.

“We emphasized that we respect our people. That was why we insisted on free and fair elections. Leaders should show honesty and respect for their followers.”

President Buhari added that the coming of the two Governors to APC was very important to the party, adding: “To be principled and identify your objectives is a great quality that should endear us to our people. Your people will respect you more for having the courage to come to APC at your own time.

Nobody forced you, but you believe it is the best way to serve your people. I value your decision.”

Also during the week, President Buhari hosted members of the National Assembly to dinner over the rising insecurity in the country .

The president told the lawmakers that said his administration is ready to use everything within its powers to end insecurity in the country and bring perpetrators of criminal activities to book.

He said ‘‘insecurity, manifesting as insurgencies, banditry, kidnapping and urban crime of all sorts is the single most difficult challenge we face today.’’

He expressed concern that insecurity had inhibited the government’s ability to build infrastructure, provide the much-needed social services to the people, and attract investments that drive innovation, create industries, and provide jobs and create wealth.

‘‘Some of the people who perpetrate these various manifestations of insecurity do so for profit, others, in the name of discredited ideologies.

‘‘Whatever their motivations may be, their actions are an existential threat to our country.

‘‘In the circumstances, we must do everything within our power, without consideration of distractions, to put an end to their activities and bring them to book.

‘‘We cannot allow ourselves to be distracted from this objective or waver in our commitment, and I am confident that together we will triumph in our present efforts,’’ he said.

President Buhari also used the occasion to hail the ninth National Assembly for discharging their legislative duties with maturity and competence, describing the legislature as ‘‘full partners in national development.’’

He particularly commended the minority parties in the legislature for their cooperation and support for Government programs.

‘‘Our ability to govern in the best interests of the Nigerian people depends to a great deal on effective collaboration and partnership between the Legislature and the Executive.

‘‘The obligation to check and balance each other is not an invitation to conflict, and it should not be characterized by quarrelsome disagreement when consultation, engagements, and compromise have proven time and again to be a more effective approach.

‘‘In the 9th Assembly, you have distinguished yourselves by your conduct in office, by the scale and quality of your legislative interventions, and by your capacity for engaging with the difficult questions facing the country with maturity and competence,’’ he said.

The President listed some legislative accomplishments of the ninth assembly ranging from returning of our budget cycle to January to December, the amendment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), the Nigeria Police Act, the Finance Act, the Deep Offshore Production Sharing Contract Act, amongst others.

Similarly on Thursday President Buhari proceeded to Kano to the flag of the Kano – Kaduna railway projects and also commission some projects by the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.