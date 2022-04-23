As the seasonal rains kick in, apprehensions are rife regarding the readiness of the people to stand up to the challenges that are expected to arrive with the wet weather. From all indications, Nigeria and Nigerians are no strangers to flooding. Still, the natural phenomenon, with all its warnings, manages to catch the nation napping.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), for the uninformed, is the agency of government charged with the responsibility of not just managing the effect of flooding and other natural disasters but also proactively preventing the conditions that may give rise to such disasters.

We recall that almost on a yearly basis, devastations from floods in states across the country are common place. In such circumstances, it may seem convenient to blame nature for taking its course when tragic situations follow in its wake. However, it is also imperative to assess the preparedness or otherwise of the authorities as well as Nigerians for this seasonal occurrence.

NEMA reports on the effect of the weather in the country reveal that in 2019, floods displaced approximately 1.9 million Nigerians. Last year, 2021, media reports claim that about 4,000 people were displaced by flood.

Similarly, a United Nations’ report states that more than a 100,000 people were directly affected by flash floods in Adamawa State in 2021. Houses were destroyed in Shelleng Local Government Area (LGA) in August with reports from Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), stating that from August 11 to August 26, seven people lost their lives while 74,713 people were displaced by floods across 79 Villages in 16 local government areas of the state. ADSEMA said it had cautioned people living near riverine areas to temporarily relocate to higher grounds following flooding alert announced by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA), listing several communities in Adamawa State among other high-risk areas.

In Abuja, in September of the same year, four lives were lost in the suburbs of Lugbe. Places like Trademoore were affected by heavy flooding. The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed that four people had died and 26 vehicles were carried away, damaged by the torrent and 166 houses were wrecked. FEMA had blamed illegal building and blocked drainage channels as culprits that power the flood disaster just as it advised people to refrain from ignoring approved building codes and dumping refuse in the drainage system.

In August last year in Jigawa State, 21 people were reported dead in an accident that could have been avoided after two vehicles crashed into a bridge that had collapsed after heavy rains and floods in the state. The tragic accident happened in Gwaram Local Government Area (LGA) located close to the Bunga River near the state’s border with Bauchi.

Before then in 2020, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) reported that more than 150 people lost their lives and as many as about 25,000 were displaced due to flooding that started in September. Another report in October of the same year, also disclosed that heavy downpour, river floods and flash floods that happened in September collectively affected 192,594 people in 22 states in Nigeria. As a result, approximately 826 injuries and 155 fatalities have since been documented, while 24,134 people have been reported as displaced.

In early October 2020, the Red Cross also reported that overflowing Benue and Niger rivers resulted in devastating floods in Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Sokoto and Zamfara states, impacting 91,254 people. About 57 people died, 473 were injured and 22,357 displaced.

In our considered opinion, and from experience, it is important to pay particular attention to the River Niger and Benue confluence areas. We urge NEMA to send out support and if possible, red alert as regards possible flooding to give a heads up to the people and enable those living near the confluence zone enough time to relocate to higher grounds.

And while we ask the federal government through NEMA to play its part, we also urge Nigerians to take precautionary measures put in place to help the situation very seriously. In the meantime, the government has the duty to construct drainages where need be, to prevent water gathering. The people should also desist from the poor habit of dumping refuse in drainages. NEMA, in collaboration with local authorities, should monitor these channels and ensure that they are not misused or abused.

In our view, flooding is one natural disaster that foretells its occurrence. It behoves the people and the government agencies, working in concert, to mitigate its effect in places where it is not avoidable. Discipline and the right attitude are key in this effort.