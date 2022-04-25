One major fallout of the Boko Haram insurgency and the alarming spate of insecurity in different parts of the country is the rise in the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps. Attacked in their communities, most residents of volatile areas in different states of the country relocate to safer places including congregating in public buildings turned IDPs camps, in search of safety.

The Boko Haram insurgency led significantly to the displacement of hundreds of Nigerian families some of who relocated to neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Niger Republic and Chad in search of refuge. Additionally, too, communal conflicts and other criminal activities especially those perpetrated by bandits-nay-terrorists, have led to forced displacement of so many families.

There is no point restating the fact that IDPs in Nigeria suffer from multifaceted problems including inadequate life-saving assistance, protection related crisis, and the unclear prospect of achieving durable solutions.

Experts believe that the acceptable standard practice, as far as catering for displaced persons is concerned, is to work out a process that will ensure a life for them beyond merely occupying IDPs’ camps, which oftentimes are arrangements put in place to address the victims’ need for shelter on a short-term basis.

In states where insecurity is rife, including Borno State for instance, which is the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency, IDPs’ camps are part of the defining features. For Borno, the state government recently took bold moves to close some camps and relocate residents to their original abode.

Arguably, Borno state government’s decision to shut down IDPs camp is informed by both the Article 28 of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement, and the sustained advocacy of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), against perpetual stay of IDPs in camps.

Specifically, the said Article set out the rights of the IDPs to durable solutions, the responsibilities of national authorities, and the role of humanitarian and development actors to assist in ensuring durable solutions.

For emphasis, a durable solution is attained only when the IDPs no longer have specific assistance and protection needs that are linked to their displacement and, they can enjoy their human rights without discrimination resulting from their displacement.

We recall that the Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRI), Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim disclosed that about 500,000 displaced Nigerians would be repatriated from Chad, Niger, Cameroon, Mali, Libya and other countries in 2022.

To demonstrate its commitment to ensure safe return of all displaced persons to their original homes, the federal government constituted the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Displaced Persons. Inaugurated by the President on February 2, 2022, the Committee was given the task to resettle IDPs and support successful repatriation of over 190,000 Nigerian refugees.

Commendably, one key initiative that is complementing the Committee’s activities is the Resettlement City Project. Initiated in 2020 with the purpose of addressing the Housing challenge of Persons of Concern, especially IDPs, the Resettlement City Project comprises 30 units of one Bedroom each, 30 units of two Bedrooms, worship centres, educational learning centre, skills acquisition centre, recreational area, and Police Station.

hese cities, which are springing up in some select states of the country under the pilot scheme, are part of the overall plan to ensure durable solutions to the plight of the IDPs. More than anything else, the project symbolises the fulfilment of the mandate of the NCFRI in ensuring that durable solutions are proffered for displaced persons.

Already, work on the Resettlement Cities in four states of Borno, Katsina, Edo and Zamfara, each city with 400 houses, a primary healthcare centre, educational learning centre, skills acquisition centre, recreational area and a solar powered borehole have reached advanced stages of completion. The resettlement cities are to engender sustainable rehabilitation, reintegration and resettlement of all persons of concern.

Speaking during a recent inspection visit, NCFRI Commissioner, Suleiman-Ibrahim said the Borno and Katsina states sites have reached 80 per cent completion stages while a 75 per cent completion stage has been achieved for the Kano project.

Interestingly, in our opinion, work on the Phase two of the project has begun with the groundbreaking at Zamfara, Nasarawa and Edo states. It is in this wise that we commend the NCFRI for its commitment to the projects which, once operational, will provide the much-needed durable solutions to Persons of Concern.

However, plausible as the idea of finding durable solutions to the IDPs is, the government must step up efforts at addressing conflicts and other criminal activities which have continued to displace Nigerians by frontally confronting conflict triggers and ensure an onslaught on terrorists and other criminals whose activities have continued to engender forced displacements.