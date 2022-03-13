The crisis leading to the rejection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for further amendment of the electoral act may likely land at the Supreme Court.

President Muhammadu Buhari who seems to be working hard to assume the role of the Legislature, Judiciary and the Executive, based of the letter he forwarded to the national assembly, in his efforts to protect the interest of political appointees, may lead the country into constitutional crisis.

Even though many people will see the crisis concerning the electoral act as the beauty of democracy, many interest groups will approach the court on the matter.

The Senate has rejected the Executive request by President Muhammadu Buhari to amend the Electoral Act signed into law on the 25th February, 2022.

This followed the failure of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to scale through second reading on the floor during plenary.

The rejection of the bill followed a call from Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) for it to be stepped down after the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, moved a motion for the bill to be read a second time.

Aliero, who came under a point of Order, drew the attention of his colleagues to the provision of Rule 52(5) of of the Senate Standing Order.

Order 52(5) provides that, “Reference shall not be made to any matter on which a judicial decision is pending, in such a way as might in the opinion of the President of the Senate prejudice the interest of parties thereto.”

He, therefore, advised the upper chamber to step down consideration of the bill pending the vacation of a court order delivered by the Federal High Court, Abuja, penultimate Monday.

According to the Lawmaker, going ahead with the amendment of the Act was in clear conflict with the sub judice rule in law which prevents the legislature from deliberating or considering any matter already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“Going ahead to consider the bill obviously will mean that we are disrespecting that order, and this is an institution of the Senate – the symbol of Nigeria’s Lawmaking body.

“We should not be seen to be disobeying the court order. No matter how bad that court order is, we should respect it.

“So, I’m of the opinion that we should stop considering this bill pending the time the court set aside that order, and I think I’m speaking the opinion of my colleagues here”, Aliero said.

The court, in a ruling delivered by Inyang Ekwo, on an ex-parte application by the People’s Democratic Party, barred the President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Senate President from tampering with the newly amended Electoral Act 2022.

The Court maintained that the Electoral Act, having become a valid law could not be altered without following the due process of law.

The Senate President, while ruling on Aliero’s point of Order, insisted that the move by the upper chamber to amend the Electoral Act was in line with exercising its Constitutional duties amid following due process.

“To be specific to this particular request, for us in the Senate, it is to look at the request and follow our due process.

“I think we are not breaching any law, in fact, we are trying to promote democracy because to do otherwise may mean that one day someone will go to court and say that the Senate of the National Assembly should not sit.

The Senate Leader, was then given the floor to lead the debate on the Electoral Act Amendment bill.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), kicked against the deletion of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill as requested by President Buhari.

Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), who was also opposed to the consideration of the bill said, “one of the hallmarks of democracy is Justice, Fairness and Equity.

A move by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, to sway his colleagues was unsuccessful.

Since Buhari has signed the electoral act, Nigerians want the law to be implemented.