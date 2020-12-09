By A. I. BALA

Kogi State, one of the states blessed with numerous natural resources has no doubt, changed its narratives of governance after the setback and wasted 12 years of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led past administrations in the state.

The manner at which the present leadership of Kogi State emerges through the democratic process at the state and national level, can be attributed to the resilience of Governor Yahaya Bello in dislodging Godfathers in the state who had been a barrier to the electorate electing the leaders of their choice. This has been the missing link since the creation of the state. This is also because of the influence and interference of the so-called king makers (god-fathers) at the expense of the poor masses in the state.

The changing narrative in the representation of senatorial districts in Kogi State since the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over the state is worthy of examination in the light of the wasted years of the PDP. Remember that “Change” was the slogan of the APC when it swept to power in Kogi State and at the national level in 2015 general election. What is being experienced today at the National Assembly from the three senators representing their various senatorial districts in the state is credited to the support, respect, equity, fairness and justice exhibited by Governor Yahaya Bello as the leader of APC.

The three senatorial districts in Kogi State today are having better representation than any other time in their history. They are beginning to enjoy the dividends of democracy which had eluded them for years. The senators are now attracting infrastructural development to their districts than ever before. This has reduced the overburdening of the state government with the provision of infrastructure, as the state resources alone cannot be enough to touch every nook and cranny of the state.

The senators from Kogi State under the present administration of Governor Bello has no doubt delivered on their campaign promises to the electorate and in touching the lives of the people. They have improved on the welfare of individuals in their respective senatorial zones. These senators that Kogi people are well pleased include; Distinguished Senator Isah Echocho from Kogi East Senatorial district. He is a man who even before joining politics has demonstrated high sense of selfless services to the people of his senatorial district and Kogi State in general. As a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in less than two years in office, he has done a lot of things aimed at improving the lives and welfare of his people. This is to mention but few are as follows; distribution of medical equipment to some critical medical centers across his senatorial district, such as Federal Polytechnic Idah, Kogi State College Of Health Technology School Idah, General Hospital Idah, Inacholo Primary Health Care Ogegele, Primary Health Care Onyedega, renovation of schools, provision of solar power bore hole, provision of rural electrocution projects among others. Also during the Covid- 19 global pandemic, the distinguish senator denoted many trucks loaded of Sanitary were to the people of kogi east senatorial district, also package rice, indomie, supergatte, oil for all the local government in his senatorial district as a relieve material during the lock down.

Distinguished Senator Yakubu Oseni from Kogi Central District, was an outstanding financial expert, who in the past has managed one of the sensitive departments in the State with excellent result before he was elected as the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District with an excellent records in the state, a man who has total passion and love for his people and other fellows in respective of tribe or religion. This quality in him has helped him in delivering on his mandate to the good people of his senatorial district. In less than two years in the senate, a lot of changes have been carried out by the distinguished senator aimed at improving the welfare of his people, this are: youth empowerment, construction and well equipped medical centers, solar borehole, solar street lights, renovation of schools, cash donations to groups/individuals, for small scale businesses, donation of food items to the less privileged, scholarship to students both at secondary and tertiary level, and so many others. Indeed the good people of his senatorial district are much grateful to the distinguished senator for the selfless service rendered so far to them and pray for more God blessing and continuity.

Distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi, Kogi West senatorial district, a man tested and trusted, a journalist by profession who has contributed his wealth of experience to journalism industry before joining politics, a man who has performed creditably well in the Senate, this is why he was able to regain his stolen mandate from the PDP during the by-election in his senatorial district with the overwhelming victory recorded. Distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi is one of the vocal and outspoken senators who present bills, also brilliant contributions in the floor of the senate for the benefit of his senatorial district, Kogi State, and Nigeria in general. He has touched so many lives in his senatorial district through the provision of social amenities such as building of classrooms, construction of well equipped medical centers, provision of roads, solar street lights, solar bore holes, youth empowerment, scholarship to students both in secondary and tertiary level, job creations, cash donations to groups/individuals, payment of hospital bills, provision of farm inputs all to the people of his senatorial district and so many others. Distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi is best described by the youths in his senatorial district and Kogi in general as youth friendly senator. We salute these senators and our able governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for the change that Kogi is witnessing presently.

Bala, a Social Researcher and Public Commentator writes from Abuja